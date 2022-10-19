Before Thayne Kahl placed the ball for his fateful free kick, he had a conversation with Camden Marquette. The teammates needed to decide who took the shot.

Kahl wanted it. Elco’s senior felt confident. The choice came down to a simple question.

“Do you trust me?” Kahl asked.

“I believe in you,” Marquette answered.

Kahl’s 23-yard strike couldn’t have been placed any better. It deflected off keeper Nathan Hummer, off the left post and over the line.

Elco’s comeback was complete. The Section Three champs edged Lancaster Catholic 2-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer semifinals at Manheim Central Tuesday night. The Raiders advanced to face Manheim Township for the championship at Warwick Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Kahl and Marquette are both great candidates to take a go-ahead attempt. Kahl is a senior leader with a strong foot. Marquette is the league’s top scorer. The most important decision of Elco’s season so far was determined by that powerful word: trust.

“That’s really what it comes down to with both of us,” Kahl said. “Especially when we’re in the midfield working together. It’s all about trust and believing in each other. I believe in him 100% of the time. I think he’s the same with me.”

Kahl’s experience paid off in those frenetic seconds. The first time he stepped forward for the shot, Catholic’s defense closed within a few yards. Kahl paused and asked the referee to keep the Crusaders in place.

Without that display of poise, Kahl’s attempt likely would have slammed into the wall. Instead it curled around the wall and toward the small window that was available.

“As soon as we got the foul, I told him, ‘All we need is you on frame,’” junior Dallas George said. “All his kicks in practice, when he puts them on frame, they’re nice kicks. He placed it right where he needed to and we got the goal.”

Kahl, who has four goals this season, wasn’t necessarily trying to score. He was trying to create a rebound and a bounce in the box. It turned out he didn’t need either.

Elco (17-2-1) trailed 1-0 for most of the second half after Leo Lambert scored for Catholic in the 33rd minute. As the seconds peeled off the clock, the situation grew more desperate for the Raiders. Time became their enemy.

George delivered the first clutch play. A loose ball off a corner reached his foot and he placed a sharp-angle shot into the net. Hummer took away most of the space. George found just enough of an opening.

“It might have been a lucky shot,” George said of his seventh goal. “It hit right off the post and went in. So I can’t ask for anything more.”

Catholic (12-5-1) came agonizingly close to continuing its Cinderella run to the championship round. The Section Four runner-up upset Section One champ Hempfield in the quarterfinals and held the lead against Elco for 40 minutes. The Crusaders couldn’t quite finish it.

Elco’s maturity was the difference. The Raiders kept their cool as the pressure mounted.

“I’ve been trying to preach this to everybody all season,” Kahl said. “Stay calm, have each other’s backs and we will be just fine. We were going to get a goal. We got the goal. Now let’s get another one.”

Elco coach Jamie Cascarino let his players decide who took that free kick, which will become an indelible memory from this magical season.

Kahl and Marquette made the right choice.

“They’re good teammates,” Cascarino said. “Both of them are unique and capable. Each of them possess a different ability with their shot. Thayne has a bit more power. Cam has a bit more finesse. They read the situation. They read the room. They said, ‘You know what? Let’s give this a whirl.’ It worked out for us.”

Elco never stopped believing. In the comeback or in each other.