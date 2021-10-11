Solanco vs. Elco - L-L girls soccer
Elco's Kailey Eckhart (4) gets a piece of the ball with a header on a corner against Solanco during first half action of an L-L section 3 girls soccer game at Elco High School in Myerstown Thursday Oct. 7, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Entering the week of Oct. 11, the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer regular season is nearly wrapped up. League games in Sections One and Three have already been completed. Meanwhile, Sections Two and Four draw to a close this week with a full slate of matches. After Monday, one match will remain to be played. The L-L playoffs will then begin Saturday. For more on that, check out the weekly L-L girls soccer column from Hall of Famer Dave Byrne. In the meantime, here's a look at the top L-L girls soccer scorers and save leaders heading into Oct. 11. Stats in Sections One and Three are final. All stats are through Oct. 10.

L-L girls soccer standings

