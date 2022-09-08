They used to have one-on-one battles on the soccer field. A little sister trying her best to send shots past her big brother.

Chris Garraffa, the goalkeeper, remembers those days well. He kept score, even if he never said so out loud.

“I’ll give her some credit,” Chris said. “She put a few in. But I wasn’t letting that happen too often.”

Taylor Garraffa, two years younger and a center midfielder, improved because of those encounters. She developed into a four-year college player.

Soccer has always connected the Garraffa siblings, and that’s particularly true today. Both have returned to their alma mater to coach, Chris with Lampeter-Strasburg’s boys and Taylor with the girls.

Those one-on-one clashes are over. They’ve been replaced by conversations. The two are always talking shop. Sometimes it’s tactics. Sometimes it’s simply encouragement.

If the girls play before the boys, Chris checks his phone to see how his sister’s team fared. If they play at the same time, he checks in immediately afterward.

“Other people probably look at us like we’re crazy,” Chris said. “'Why are you always talking about this?' It’s just fun. We enjoy it. Obviously it makes us better. We are both competitors. I hate to lose. I’m sure she hates to lose just as much as I do.”

Chris, a 2011 alum, was hired as varsity coach in April 2020. It was a brutal time to take over a program, with the pandemic raging and strict protocols in place. L-S qualified for the district playoffs that season.

Taylor, a 2013 grad, returned home as the JV girls coach last season. She was elevated to the varsity job over the summer.

When she first returned to her old school, Taylor had a five-year plan to one day run the show. She was promoted ahead of schedule. It was the second half of a "Garraffa takeover," as Taylor jokingly called it.

Big brother and little sister were reunited at the school they once attended together.

“I like to say anything he can do, I can do,” Taylor said. “He always carved a very nice path and I just had to stay on it. Life was pretty easy for me. I’m appreciative of that.”

Coaching at the same place at the same time has forged an even tighter bond for the siblings. They share common experiences and can provide a sympathetic ear.

Chris said he learned about Taylor being hired as varsity coach before she received the news. He couldn’t wait to talk to her about it.

“She got the call; she was super excited,” Chris said. “She knew where the program was. She knew some of the players. She knew how to train. There was no better candidate.”

Taylor, who played at Juniata, first considered coaching at the suggestion of college coach Scott McKenzie. The sport had given her so much. Why not give back?

Following a detour to South Carolina, where she coached a boys team, Taylor found her way back to Lampeter. Coaching has proven to be a natural fit.

“As a player my IQ was always better than my physical abilities,” Taylor said. “I always knew what to do, but sometimes I couldn’t execute it. Now as a coach it’s fun to share what I see and what I know about the game with girls who are way more talented. I love to bring the game to the future generation.”

It’s rewarding for the Garraffa siblings to walk these halls again not too long after they graduated. Many of the teachers are familiar and the memories of their high school days remain fresh.

A brother-sister combination is in charge of L-S soccer. It’s a scenario neither could have envisioned when they were playing as kids.

“I think it’s comfortable,” Taylor said. “It’s kind of cheesy to say but I feel like I’m home. It feels right. I love it here. It’s definitely where I want to be and where I should be.”

First Chris, then Taylor. The Garraffa takeover at L-S is complete.