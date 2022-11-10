Diego Garcia remembers that first practice so many years ago. The new kid was feeling a bit nervous when the coach asked for introductions.

One by one, the players said their names and positions.

Will Scott, midfielder.

Nate Hummer, goalkeeper.

Diego Garcia, striker.

“That’s how we met,” Garcia said. “We’ve had a connection between us ever since.”

They couldn’t have known where this ride was headed back then. Three wide-eyed seventh-graders who were playing CYAA rec became the foundation for one of Lancaster Catholic’s greatest boys soccer teams.

Catholic (15-5-2) reached the District Three final for the first time last week and won its first PIAA game Tuesday. The Crusaders are preparing to face District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek (14-6-1) in the Class 2A quarterfinals at Somerset Saturday at 3 p.m.

“It’s kind of amazing how far we’ve come,” Hummer said. “I think about all the people I’ve played with. As much as I’m doing it for this team, I’m doing it for them. They had the same dedication that we have. They never got this opportunity we have. Every game, I think about them.”

Not much has changed for the three seniors since they first became teammates.

Garcia, who arrived from Hempfield, still plays striker. Hummer still occupies the net. Scott is still in the middle of the field at center back. All three have been on the varsity since they were freshmen. It was a long, slow climb to reach this point.

Catholic barely missed the district playoffs two years ago when the field was narrowed because of COVID. The Crusaders were ousted by Lancaster Mennonite in penalty kicks in the district semifinals last season. The bounces have finally gone their way this time.

“It feels amazing to get this far,” said Garcia, who has scored five goals. “It just shows how much we’ve worked through the years. It shows how much young talent we have and how we’ve bonded as a team.”

Catholic knocked off once-beaten Biglerville to qualify for states before falling to Fleetwood in the district final. The Crusaders blew past District Six champ Juniata in the PIAA first round.

Hummer started games as a ninth-grader. Garcia and Scott worked their way into varsity minutes that season. Things were different in those days. They were boys among men. They were trying to keep their heads above water.

“I wasn’t intimidated until I got put into a game for the first time,” said Scott, who has scored 10 goals from the back. “Then I was like, ‘Wow, this is the real deal.’ These are big boys. This is fast-paced soccer. It’s very physical. It takes a lot of athleticism and skill. Over the years, I fell in love with it. Now it’s second nature to me.”

Catholic has a new collection of precocious freshmen. Will O’Malley, with six goals and six assists, and Carson Spangler, with five goals and 12 assists, have made an instant impact. Stephen Scott, Will’s younger brother, has earned minutes at striker.

Junior Leo Lambert leads the team with 13 goals, including the winner against Hempfield in the Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinals. Junior Dawson Schreck has eight goals and seven assists.

This group, from seniors to freshmen, has clicked.

“We’re just a brotherhood,” Hummer said. “We all care for each other. We help each other. I think that’s what makes the team successful. Not the individual accomplishments. It’s how you grow as a team. We’re like a family.”

Garcia and his fellow Crusaders practiced later in the year than they ever have Thursday night. This field, once new to Garcia, is familiar now. It’s home.

Future Catholic teams will try to match what this group has achieved. The bar has been raised.

“It definitely crossed my mind,” Garcia said. “Seeing how much history we’ve made and how much we’ve accomplished. It really boosted our confidence. I can’t wait to see where the team goes next.”

For now, the destination is Somerset. The Crusaders will travel 170 miles in an effort to keep the ride going.

Scott, a CYAA kid since he was little, is trying to appreciate the moment.

“It’s really crazy,” he said. “I haven’t taken it all in because I’m in the midst of it. It’s truly incredible to think this team has come as far as it has. Looking back on it in a couple of months, it will finally hit me. The legacy that we set.”

Scott, Hummer and Garcia have spent the past four seasons making a name for themselves at Catholic.

They no longer need an introduction.