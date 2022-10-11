Rod Brenize stood near the bench and looked across at the field in front of him. Everyone was gone. There was a chill in the air.

For more than three decades, Brenize has been part of Manheim Central boys soccer. He operated the scoreboard for 22 years. He coached for the past 10. This place, this team, is part of him in a way only the passage of time can bring.

Brenize is stepping down at the end of the season. It’s understandable if he’s feeling a bit nostalgic.

“It’s a perfect night,” he said. “We’re under the lights. We’re in what I think is one of the best stadiums in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. How could I not like this?”

Brenize loves it. That much is clear..

He still shifts onto his toes in anticipation as a corner kick bounces dangerously in the box. He still scribbles each stat onto a sheet of paper. He still offers lessons to the boys on the bench while the ball rolls across the turf.

Manheim’s players respect him. They listen to him. They want to succeed for him. That much is also clear.

“Even when you think you can’t go to the next level, he always pushes you to go one more,” senior Matt Echegoyan said. “I think that’s what really makes him a great coach.”

Brenize is the Dean of Students at Manheim Central. He’s about to become the assistant principal, which means he’s no longer allowed to coach.

When he took over the program from Matt Schwartz in 2013, Brenize was an interesting choice. He never played soccer. His coaching experience came at the rec and travel levels with his sons.

Any doubts about his qualifications were erased when he won 28 games in his first two seasons. Manheim didn’t miss a beat.

“I’ve learned a lot about how to manage players from him,” assistant coach John Snavely said. “How to keep expectations realistic and not put too much pressure on 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds. He has so much passion for developing kids. It’s not just about soccer. It’s about making good young men and helping them grow.”

Brenize learned to appreciate the game through his boys, Landon, Tanner and Carson, who all wore the Barons colors.

It wasn’t Xs and Os that lured Brenize to coaching. It was people.

“I like cheering from the sidelines,” he said. “I like seeing the growth of the kids. I like seeing not only the skill development but the young man development. That’s what it was.”

Brenize earned his 100th win against Cedar Cliff Saturday. Manheim knocked off Cedar Crest 5-0 to raise that total to 101 on Tuesday.

A banner was hanging on the fence at Elden Rettew Stadium to celebrate the milestone. The players were proud to bring home No. 100.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Echegoyan said. “It was a group goal. That was one thing we could give to him as a team.”

Brenize highlighted the youth programs, which are the backbone of any high school success story. He thanked all the parents and grandparents who volunteered as coaches at those levels.

Wins were never the emphasis at Manheim. The focus was on what could be controlled. Gaining possession. Taking the right shots. Playing hard. Everything else followed.

“If you’re calm and under control even in a hectic situation, it kind of spreads across the rest of the team,” Snavely said. “It helps settle things down. I can’t say enough about how he manages personalities and tries to always put a positive spin on everything.”

Among the highlights of Brenize’s tenure was a trip to the District Three final in 2017 and a section championship the following year.

Brenize remembered when Zach Reed scored a breakaway goal against top-seeded Susquehannock in the district quarterfinals with Manheim’s girls players watching and waiting for their game. It was a moment for all the Barons to cherish.

Although it will be difficult to stop coaching, Brenize said it was time for someone new to put a stamp on the program. He has one more game against Twin Valley today. One more chance to experience the scene on game night.

“I’ve been here a while, had a lot of success and had a lot of players,” Brenize said. “Fall is a great time of year to be standing on the field on a crisp evening.”

After the reminiscing was over, Brenize walked past the fence, past his banner and toward the parking lot.

Ten years of memories went with him.