In their Motown classic, Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston told us, it takes two.

For the Penn Manor girls soccer team it took two, two shots on goal — their only two shots on goal of the game — to deliver the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, dethroning defending champion Manheim Township 2-1.

It is the fifth league title overall for the Comets (16-3), and their first since 2011.

With 1:47 to play in regulation, off a throw-in, Lily Sugra collected a pass from Lauren Stoner from the left wing, took a touch to clear the defender on her shoulder and fired the game-winning goal home from about 12 yards out.

“It’s all a blur to me,” the senior forward said. “All I remember is screaming, running out and telling my team we have two minutes to clear balls out.”

Sugra also factored in the Comets' first goal, ironically also coming with 1:47 left, in the first half. The Blue Streaks had just cleared Carolyn Hinkle’s entry pass. The clear came right to Sugra.

“I saw it coming,” she said, “right to my foot.”

Sugra zipped a pass through the defense to Carly Keene, who got a step on the defense and fired a shot past Streaks keeper Marianthi Saxinger, who had come out to challenge.

“It wasn’t enough,” Sugra said. “One step is all it takes (for Keene).”

For Keene, it was her sixth goal of the postseason, her 15th of the year.

The two shots on goal were enough for the Comets, two years removed from a 2-14-1 season. “I don’t think anybody believed we could be here,” Hinkle said, “and we just proved it.”

“Never thought we’d be here,” Sugra agreed, “so, yeah.”

“It’s an incredible turnaround,” said coach Keith Renner, who skippered Elizabethtown to the 2015 title and took over in Millersville in 2019 after the Comets had gone 2-15 in 2018.

“You have to change the culture,” he said. “It takes some time. I think we’re in a good place now.”

They were in a tight place most of the game, as the Blue Streaks (15-3) brought constant pressure in the offensive third and totaled eight shots on goal and 17 chances.

“We knocked the ball around really well tonight,” Streaks coach Terry Law said. “But at the end you have to be effective. You have to put it in the net.”

That the Streaks did it but once is a credit to the stellar play in the net by Comets keeper Allison Burkholder, who finished with seven saves.

“Allison’s definitely the player of the match,” Renner said. “She made some incredible saves.”

She was tested early, and often, pushing Liza Suydam’s laser over the crossbar in the 10th minute. She stopped Ava Byrne’s chipper in the 19th minute, stopped Suydam in the 45th and 52nd minutes, denied Jordan Nguyen in the 57th, gathered in Missy Welch’s header in the 59th and saved a shot by Byrne in the 71st.

Her defense blocked shots by Suydam and Nguyen and Burkholder also cleared away five dangerous opportunities in the box. She couldn’t relax, though, until Suydam’s 39-yard free kick sailed over the frame as the game clock hit triple zeroes.

“It was a pretty intense game,” Burkholder said with classic understatement. “They did get some shots off, but I think it came down to who wants it more. Every girl on this field wanted it just as much as the player next to them.”

The Streaks beat Burkholder once, on a pretty volley-kick goal from Ava Byrne, coming in the 65th minute.

“She’s done that all season,” Law said. “She’s been big for us in games. Ava is so accustomed to being marked, at least single tight on her, oftentimes doubled tight, or one on and one slightly off. “We told her at halftime, you have so much more space than you think. You can turn on the ball.

She turned on a pass from Suydam and sent it high into the left side of the frame for her eighth goal of the year, momentarily giving the Streaks life.

“We pushed the tempo from minute one until the end,” Law said.

The Comets matched the tempo and while they were largely unable to generate dangerous chances, they were dangerous nonetheless with the speed of Keene up top and with Stoner, Hinkle and Addy Eby patrolling the midfield. For much of the match it was a midfield game of physical thrust and parry, with the Streaks thrusting and Comets parrying.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” Law said. “You know, nobody put us in the conversation to be here tonight.”

True. When the teams gathered in August, not only had graduation cleared much of the Streaks' roster, season-ending injuries to several seniors who were returning left Law with a very young group of four freshmen and eight sophomores teamed in a rotation with two juniors and two seniors.

“They worked really hard since June and the seniors who were injured, were good leaders from the bench,” he said. “When you have that many young kids, who are so unsure, without the help of those upperclassmen we wouldn’t have gotten here.

“They’re a really fun group to work with,” he said. “And, we’re not done.”