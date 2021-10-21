As Styx once sang, give it your best shot and don’t blow it.

The Penn Manor girls soccer team took its best shot — two of them, their only two shots on goal of the game — and won the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, dethroning defending champion Manheim Township 2-1.

It is the fifth league title overall for the Comets (16-3), and their first since 2011.

With 1:47 to play in regulation, off a throw-in, Lily Sugra collected a pass from Lauren Stoner, took a touch to clear the defender on her shoulder and fired the game winner home.

“It’s all a blur to me,” the senior forward said. “All I remember is screaming, running out and telling my team we have two minutes to clear balls out.”

Sugra factored in the Comets’ first goal, ironically also coming with 1:47 left in the first half. The Blue Streaks had just cleared Carolyn Hinkle’s entry pass, right to Sugra. “I saw it coming,” she said, “right to my foot.”

Sugra zipped a pass through the defense to Carly Keene, who got a step on the defense and fired a shot past Streaks keeper Marianthi Saxinger, who had come out to challenge.

“It wasn’t enough,” Sugra said. “One step is all it takes (for Keene).”

The Blue Streaks dominated play, with eight shots on goal and 17 chances. “We knocked the ball around really well tonight,” Streaks coach Terry Law said. “But at the end you have to be effective. You have to put it in the net.”

The Streaks (15-3) did put it in the net, once, on a pretty volley-kick goal from Ava Byrne, coming in the 65th minute, but were turned back time and again by the stellar play of keeper Allison Burkholder.

“Allison’s definitely the player of the match,” Comets coach Keith Renner said. “She made some incredible saves.”