The old argument, rest versus rust, took a turn Tuesday night in the second game of a Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff semifinal at Manheim Central’s Elden Rettew Stadium.

In this case, rest led to rust for the Penn Manor girls soccer team. On Oct. 13, playing in their first game following a six-day layoff, the Comets dropped a 3-1 nonleague decision to Ephrata.

But with the benefit of a Saturday quarterfinal victory under their belt and the motivation of payback, the Comets strung together two first-half goals Tuesday, vigorously defended that advantage and added a third tally in the waning moments to defeat the Mountaineers 3-0 and advance to the program’s eighth league final, the first since 2011.

The Comets (15-3) will meet defending champion Manheim Township at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Warwick’s Grosh Field in the second game of a championship doubleheader, with the boys final kicking off at 5:30.

The Blue Streaks turned back Lampeter-Strasburg 2-0 in Tuesday’s first game.

It will be the rubber match of the season for the two finalists, as they split the Section One regular season. Unless, that is, they meet again in the District Three Class 4A tournament. As the power rating breaks down to date, they could, potentially, meet in the semifinals.

But that’s getting way ahead of things right now.

And getting ahead — of Ephrata — was what the Comets did Tuesday on Izzy Kligge’s goal in the 22nd minute.

The Comets' Lily Sugra was denied in the box on a good challenge by Hannah Miller, but Sugra’s aggressiveness paid off as play ensued and she was fouled, just outside the box. Facing the frame straight on, Kligge tucked a 22-yard free kick under the crossbar to break the ice.

“(My) whole idea was to not kick it over, because I’ve done that a couple times,” Kligge said. “I was focused … and it happened to go in.”

Carly Keene added her fourth and fifth postseason goals, the first coming at the 29:55 mark, the second with 47 seconds to play, and the Comets flipped the script on the Mounts (15-4).

In a match where the emotional and mental intensity matched, or bettered, the physical, both teams went at it like it was the last game they would ever play.

“They always say that a 2-0 lead is the most dangerous lead in soccer, and we felt it at halftime,” Comets coach Keith Renner said. “Fatigue was setting in a little bit, but I think teams felt it, so it kind of balanced out.”

The Penn Manor back line of Kligge, Ella Kratz, Megan Burkholder and Samaya Avila, along with the midfield and back-checking forwards, clogged the Mounts' passing lanes all night, keeping the deadly tandem of Jorja Welsh and Emily Weidner from creating dangerous chances.

“We’re working super-well together,” Kligge said. “We were all just super-focused and we wanted to win after, you know, they beat us last week. We wanted to win so bad we were willing to do anything to do it.”

“They had a plan defensively, it was obvious,” Mounts coach Wes Deininger said. “It disrupted us some, I think. We still created a lot of times where we could have had chances. I don’t think we executed like we could have.”

Two of their best chances came in the first half. Just after Kligge’s goal, Weidner stood over a 39-yard free kick, sending it on goal. PM keeper Allison Burkholder cradled it for her first save of the game. Down 2-0 as the half was drawing to a close, Weidner sent a corner kick into the 6-yard box. Right to Welsh.

Many, many times this season that prolific combination has proved profitable.

This time, Welsh’s header skipped over the crossbar and safely behind the frame.

“If we get the first goal,” Deininger speculated, “I think there’s definitely chances for more. Unfortunately we didn’t break through.”

It was Keene breaking through in the 30th minute, collecting a through ball from Carolyn Hinkle as she crossed into the offensive third. “Carly is usually good at making runs like that through the top of the box,” Hinkle said. Still, “I don’t know if I would’ve seen her if she wasn’t yelling my name. I saw her and I knew she was going to get the goal.”

Keene took the ball with a half a step on her defender, increased the distance between them as she took two touches, then fired a laser into the net.

The second half was thrust-and-parry as the Mounts Sophia Gonzalez saved a pair of shots by Keene and Lauren Stoner hit the football crossbar. Burkholder faced down two Weidner corner kicks, saved shots from Weidner and Avery Bitner and cleaned up Kiersten Doutt’s roller through traffic.

As the clock ticked through the final minute, Keene played down the left side, putting a shot on goal. Gonzalez moved to stop it, but the ball slipped through her legs, trickling over the goal line and the Comets could finally let out their collective breath.

Manheim Township 2, Lampeter-Strasburg 0

Manheim Township coach Terry Law says Ali Mulholland has an unbelievable soccer IQ. Thus far in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs the freshman forward has played at a Mensa level.

Mulholland scored both goals, her second and third of the post season, in Township’s 2-0 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg, Tuesday evening in the first game of the league playoff semifinals.

The win returns the defending champion Blue Streaks (15-2) to the championship game, the 14th in program history and seventh in Law’s tenure.

“She’s one of those rare kids where you say, ‘Ali, next time think about this instead of that.’ She takes it right onto the field. She processes immediately and makes the immediate adjustment.”

Late in the first half of a scoreless match, Missy Welch carried deep into the right wing before pivoting and sending a diagonal pass across the box and back toward the left slot.

The pass, undeterred by the defense, came right to Mulholland.

“That’s a hard recovery run for any outside midfielder or defender,” Pioneers coach Emily Lebo said.

Mulholland settled it and one-timed it, drilling her shot into the back right corner of the net in the 34th minute.

“That’s our bread and butter, we work on that all the time,” Law said. “We’ve been successful with it quite a few times this year.”

“Missy got her hips turned and sent it to the top of the box, right on my foot,” Mulholland said. “I was hoping she saw me because I was making my run late.”

She was right on time, just as she was in the 52nd minute.

Just before that moment, Liza Suydam’s pass to Welch, charging on goal, was interdicted by Pioneers back Hannah Gawne. Her defense propelled the ball over the end line for a corner.

Suydam’s service dropped right on the 6, square in the middle of the box, where Mulholland flicked it in off the outside of her right ankle.

Bidding for their first title game appearance, the Pioneers (13-7) were competitive to the end and dominated the first 13 minutes with two of their three shots on goal. They couldn’t create anything dangerous after halftime.

“I’m immensely proud of our team,” Lebo said. “I thought we had a fantastic showing. I think we did everything we had to do to execute the game plan.”