In every playoff bracket, you can find a team holding the short end of the stick paired with an opponent it woulda-coulda-shoulda met down the line. Whether one improves the grip on the stick, or not, depends on what happens next.

For Elco (13-3), the seven-time Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three girls soccer champion, at the other end of the stick was Penn Manor (14-3), co-champion of Section One. What happened next, in a case of deja vu all over again, was the Comets cruising to a 4-1 victory in the first game of an L-L girls soccer playoff quarterfinal doubleheader at Manheim Central’s Elden Rettew Stadium.

In the second game, Manheim Township (14-2), co-champ of Section One, topped Section Three runner-up Cocalico (9-9), 3-1.

Both Township and Penn Manor advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals at a site to be determined. The Comets face Section Two champ Ephrata, a 6-0 victor over Annville-Cleona on Saturday, in the second game of a doubleheader, set for 7:30 p.m.

In the first game, at 5:30, the Blue Streaks take on Section Two runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg. The Pioneers turned back Section Four champion Pequea Valley 2-1.

For Elco coach Derek Fulk, the memory ran deep.

“I was talking with my assistants before the game, saying I couldn’t remember the last time we played Penn Manor, but I think we played them in the league final when they were really good and Zap (Bill Zapata) was coaching them," he said. “We went up 1-0, and I was like, that may have been the worst thing we could have done. They proceeded to score four, five goals.”

It was the 2002 District Three title game, and the Comets won 4-1.

Saturday, seven minutes in, Comets back Samaya Avila was called for a foul on a hard challenge in the box. The Raiders' Carsyn Boyer converted the penalty kick and history was about to repeat itself.

For the next 20 minutes the Comets unleashed an offensive fury, taking a 2-1 lead that could have easily been 5-1.

Lauren Stoner bodied home a Lily Sugra cross in the 10th minute. Carly Keene scored the first goal of what would become her first varsity hat trick three minutes later as the Raiders misplayed Carolyn Hinkle’s entry volley.

“We kind of woke the giant,” Fulk observed.

“It was a little tough to get down early on a penalty kick,” Comets coach Keith Renner said. “I’m just glad we could come back from it.”

Up 2-1 at the half, the Comets added on. In the 45th minute, Comets back Izzy Kligge carried out of her end, down the right side. She sent a through ball to Keene, who salted it away from the top of the box. Twelve minutes later, Hinkle crossed to Keene, filling the right slot. Keene threaded her shot through a narrow opening between Raiders keeper Samantha Nelson and the right post, capping the hat trick.

“We all work together so well,” said Keene, a junior back in the program after playing a year at the developmental academy. “When we work as a team, we can pretty much do whatever we want.”

Manheim Township 3, Cocalico 1

The Blue Streaks did pretty much whatever they wanted Saturday, and still found themselves up by just a goal as time grew short.

“We were up 2-0 and weren’t playing sharply,” Streaks coach Terry Law said. “I said to (assistant coach Clayton Suydam), ‘Something’s coming.’ ”

Held in check for the bulk of the game, the Eagles' high-scoring forward, Rachel Eberly, got open down the left sideline, firing a cross-goal shot. She hit the right post, the ball caroming to Alyson Kaley, who did not miss, and the Eagles still had a puncher’s chance with 24 minutes to play.

That they never got to throw that punch is a credit to the Streaks midfielders and players up top who kept a relentless pressure on the Eagles. Even if it didn’t seem that way to their coach. “We couldn’t, kind of, get out of our own way,” Law said. “When one player was zigging the others were zagging.”

Freshman midfielder Jordan Nguyen was in the middle of the zig and zag of the Streaks’ attack, scoring the goal that iced the victory with 3:12 to play, a sliding finish of Missy Welch’s cross, and assisting on Ali Mulholland’s ice breaker, five minutes in.

“I was coming down the left side and I saw (Mulholland) open,” Nguyen said.

“Jordan gave me an amazing ball and I just made an inside run,” said Mulholland, another of Law’s freshmen who have come of age in a hurry. “It was right on my foot and I just took the shot.”

Sometimes it’s just that easy.

In the 24th minute, Savannah Reed chipped into the box from the left wing, intending to connect with Shelby Whittaker. Instead, the ball went off an Eagles defender, and back over Maddie Beichner for an own goal.

It was hard luck for the senior keeper, who faced down 12 corner kicks and 15 shots on goal, as well as 14 other offensive opportunities for Township.

“Maddie had a solid game. She really kept us in it,” Eagles coach Dan Hogan said. “That’s probably the best game of her career.”