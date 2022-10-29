Get back, get back, get back to where you once belonged.

Penn Manor’s Get Back Tour reached a milestone Saturday night at Comet Field as the Comets defeated Elizabethtown 6-0 in the Class 4A quarterfinals of the District Three girls soccer tournament.

Carly Keene had a hat trick, Lily Rineer had a goal and two assists to lead the Comets to a berth in the PIAA tournament, which begins in nine days.

“We have one goal, to go to states,” Comets coach Bill Zapata said. “These girls really wanted to see what it’s like to go to states.

“They’re a little upset that we didn’t make leagues, especially after winning leagues last year,” Zapata said, “but beyond that they’re focused on our goal from the beginning of the year.”

“We wanted another shot at everything,” Keene said, “and we kind of made that our motivation.”

Implied, if not spoken outright, “everything” means another shot at Section One and L-L League champion Manheim Township, which owns a pair of victories over the Comets this year.

That is now a reality, Tuesday at Township, time TBA.

And motivated is what the Comets certainly were Saturday, from the jump, with five scoring chances before Lily Rineer delivered a ball to Keene in the 13th minute, running down the left side. Keene placed it in the back of the net and the Comets were off and running.

And running was what Keene did very well, burning the turf with her speed which created numerous opportunities.

“I just feel our midfield did really well this game,” Keene said. “They marked so well.”

While the game was still competitive centerback Annaliese Mann did her best to keep the Bears off the scoreboard, taking the ball away from Katie Keeports in the keepers box in the 18th minute and, three minutes later, doing the same to Jena Witters.

“She’s a quality player,” Bears coach Mark Brown said. “She gets back to get possession quickly, and reads the game well. We just weren’t sharp enough, quick enough with our decision making.”

“They were two (chances) that could’ve changed the whole (game),” Zapata said.

Nine minutes after Keene’s icebreaker Paityn Smith took a ball from Keene and got the shooter’s bounce off the post for a 2-0 Comet lead.

Up 2-0 the Comets kept the pressure on and got a third goal just before halftime as Lily Rineer hit the crossbar, with the rebound coming to Anouk Landgraff who finished the leftovers.

“That just knocks the stuffing out of you,” said Brown, “and you struggle to get things together, especially with the pace of the game. At that point you’re just chasing shadows.”

Five minutes into the second half Izzy Kligge sent a ball from midfield, finished by Keene. Five minutes later, on a pass from Kelly Wall, Keene had her third goal.

The Comets added Rineer’s goal in the 59th minute, assisted by Landgraff, and punched their ticket to Tuesday.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” said Brown, “and that’s very disappointing because we’re a better team than the score would reflect.”

In other 4A action Saturday, Olivia Shertzer scored in the 76th minute to send Warwick (17-4) into the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Cumberland Valley (11-4-2). The game was scoreless at the half with the Eagles dominating possession. Warwick got on the board in the 47th minute on a goal from Autumn Horst. The Eagles tied it up seven minutes later.

As the clock ticked under five minutes, off Devon Deery’s corner kick service, Allie Zook settled the ball before sending a short pass to Shertzer camped on the stroke line for the tap in.

The Warriors will face Central Dauphin on Tuesday at Landis Field, time TBA. Behind Mia Chinapoo’s hat trick, the Rams (17-1-1) topped Ephrata 5-1. The Mounts (15-6) got the first goal of the match on a Jorja Welsh finish — her first goal of an injury-plagued season — but couldn’t find the net the rest of the way. Central Dauphin’s lone loss this year was to Manheim Township, 1-0, on Sept. 10.

Also Saturday, Liza Suydam and Ally Mulholland scored first half goals, backed by second-half tallies from Eloise Warfel, Cina Teklai and Anika Krasni as Manheim Township topped Dallastown 5-1. The Blue Streaks upped their undefeated record to 21-0 with the win.

In Class 2A, Berks Catholic (11-7-1) made a first-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Elco, which finished the season 12-6-2.

In Class 1A, Camp Hill (12-7-1) scored twice in the final 13 minutes to end the fantastic season fashioned by Lancaster Mennonite. The Blazers (16-2-1) had their chances early as Maggie Will hit the post in the first half and Ava Brubaker hit the crossbar in the second half.