It’s that time of year, when leaves turn and the air chills in anticipation of winter’s slumber.

It’s also the time of the year when soccer teams’ thoughts turn in anticipation, toward a postseason awakening.

Sections One and Three having completed their portion of the schedule last week, the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer regular season draws to a close this week with a full slate of matches in Section Two and Section Four. After Monday, one match remains to be played. More on that in a moment.

Just beyond, the L-L playoffs open Saturday, with quarterfinal matchups between section champions and section runners-up. This being an odd year, the Section One champion draws the Section Three runner-up, while the Section Three champion is matched with the Section One runner-up. Ditto for Sections Two and Four.

The four section champs will host Saturday’s matches, times to be determined. The semifinals, held at a neutral site, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, with the championship set for Thursday, Oct. 21, at Warwick's Grosh Field.

The section races have been decided in three of the four sections. With an assist from an Elizabethtown (5-4) side just finding its feet and, defeating Manheim Central (5-4) on back-to-back days, Ephrata (9-0) secured its third Section Two title in five years, and fifth section crown overall. Elco (9-1) took care of the business of claiming its seventh Section Three title in a row and 12th overall.

Splitting the season series, Manheim Township and Penn Manor share the summit in Section One. For the Blue Streaks (9-1) it is title No. 10. For the Comets (9-1), this way point, their first-ever section championship, caps a remarkable turnaround. As all ties are considered co-champions, the top seed for the playoffs will be determined by lot.

Which leaves Section Four. By a quirk in scheduling, created by the closing of Lebanon Catholic, Pequea Valley found itself leading Section Four, undefeated in league play with two games in hand over closest pursuers Annville-Cleona and Northern Lebanon.

Dodging the bullet of a first defeat, in overtime, against Lancaster Country Day on Wednesday, the Braves hosted Annville-Cleona on Friday. This time the bullet found its mark, as second-half goals from Isabel Soliday and Rowan Ulrich led to A-C’s 2-0 victory.

Idle on Friday, Northern Lebanon (6-2) hosts winless Lebanon on Monday, while A-C (7-2) hosts Country Day (2-7). Pequea Valley travels to Lancaster Catholic (4-5), and it always seems to come down to Lancaster Catholic for the Braves (7-1).

Except this time, there is still one more match to play. Assuming all three contenders take care of business on Monday, the Vikings will host the Braves on Wednesday evening with an opportunity to force a three-way tie for the section title. Or, with a win, Pequea Valley has the first section title in program history.

Should Pequea Valley run the section table, A-C will be the runner-up. Among other possible scenarios, it could be the Dutchmen and Vikings, or the three-way tie for the title with one team out of the league's based on District Three power rating. The situation is, as they say, fluid. Stay tuned.

The losses to E-town dropped Manheim Central out of contention for the No. 2 spot in Section Two, a spot that appears to be firmly in the grasp of Lampeter-Strasburg (6-3). Cocalico (8-2) will be the No. 2 seed from Section Three.