Palmyra was simply one step quicker than Donegal on Monday night. The Cougars scored three first-half goals and never looked back, securing their spot in the District Three Class 3A championship round with a 3-0 win over the Indians.

Donegal, which had never appeared in the district semifinal round, was visibly uncomfortable in what was a tough away environment.

“When you get to this level, it’s a whole other ball game,” Donegal coach Andy Wagner said

The Indians struggled to hold possession in the first half, opting for long balls rather than playing shorter passes that Wagner wanted them to play.

“At times we get overwhelmed and play that long ball,” Wagner said. “When we do that, things don’t work out in our favor.”

No. 2-seeded Palmyra took advantage of the inexperience that Donegal showed, scoring quickly and keeping pressure on the Indians.

The first goal of the night came off of a long free kick in the ninth minute of the match, which soared off the foot of Nolan Cieselka and over Donegal goalkeeper Neville Ncube and into the back of the net.

Palmyra was on the prowl again in the 13th minute, as Brayden Sunho took on a nice flick and beat Ncube, doubling the Cougars’ lead.

It would be Sunho again, some 26 minutes later, as he found his second goal of the match right before halftime, giving his team a comfortable lead going into the break.

Donegal was better in the second half moving the ball and keeping possession, but the Indians were never able to truly threaten the Palmyra defense. The best chance of the night for the Indians came in the 45th minute with a header that was directed toward goal, but it was saved by Cougars’ goalkeeper Manny Rose.

It was a learning experience for the Indians, and while they may have been knocked out of district play earlier than they would have liked, they still have another game to play as they have qualified for state playoffs.

“Very valuable learning experience,” Wagner said about making the longest district playoff run in program history. “Hopefully we learn a lot from this situation.”