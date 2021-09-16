Time seemed to come to a screeching halt as soon as Hempfield senior forward Nate Schwartz struck the ball in the second half of Thursday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer matchup against Manheim Township.

Midfielder Luke Kramer slid the ball into Schwartz's path, and Schwartz placed a perfect strike in the top left corner in the 62nd minute to tie the match at 1-1 and give the Black Knights the momentum they needed to author a comeback against their rivals. In the end, Hempfield won the match 2-1, with both goals coming off Schwartz's foot.

"My teammates set me up for three opportunities, and I was able to finish that one," Schwartz said of his first goal.

His gamewinner came late in the match — from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute — and the Black Knights were able to hold on defensively through the final eight minutes of play.

In the end, it was a tale of two halves at Hempfield's Georgelis Law Firm Stadium. The Blue Streaks lived up to their name in the early going. Their forwards played a dynamic game and gave the Hempfield defense fits. Township used that play to notch the game's opening goal as Max Shaub got the ball on a Daven Calderon feed and blasted one past Hempfield keeper Noah Felty in the 22nd minute of play.

Hempfield finished with more shots than the Streaks in the first half, but none that threatened the Township goalkeeper.

But at the half, the Black Knights made adjustments — ones that ended up winning them the game.

"We played too many long balls in the first half and lost possession because of that," Hempfield coach Mark Ashley said. "We tried to keep the ball more and be a better passing team in the second half."

While it is still early in the boys soccer season, this matchup between section rivals had a playoff atmosphere to it.

"There is a huge rivalry between these two teams and we respect each other a lot," Ashley said.

Manheim Township looks at this type of loss as early adversity, dominating the first half, but fizzling somewhat after intermission. The Streaks expect to adjust going forward.

"It's a long season," Streaks coach Kevin Baker said. "It's a great character test for them."

After Thursday night's thriller, the Black Knights remained in first place in Section One. Up next, Hempfield will travel to Central Dauphin for a nonleague game Saturday, while Manheim Township will host Conestoga Valley on Monday afternoon in another section matchup.