Hempfield goalkeeper Noah Felty came up big time and time again, stopping almost everything the Manheim Central Barons threw his way Tuesday night.

After the teams played to a 1-1 tie through two overtimes, Felty was also called upon to take the potential game-winning penalty kick, with a chance to send his team to the championship round of this year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer tournament.

“Noah has been so steady and consistent for us all year,” Hempfield coach Mark Ashley said. “He’s so calm and composed under pressure.”

As composed as can be, Felty converted the match-winning penalty kick in style, precisely placing an un-savable shot into the top right corner, beating his Barons counterpart, Dylan Smith, and sending his team to the championship round.

Ultimately, the Black Knights edged out the Barons 4-3 in the penalty kicks to secure their place in Thursday’s L-L final, set for a 5:30 p.m. start at Warwick.

They’ll play Warwick, the 1-0 winner of Tuesday’s late semifinal against Ephrata.

Manheim Central drew first blood Tuesday night, opening the scoring in the 24th minute off the foot of senior Connor Caterbone. Caterbone received a nice pass from Luke Redcay and placed it past a diving Felty for the score.

The Barons had a nice stretch of play after the goal, too, but the Black Knights snapped it when they equalized in the 34th minute on a goal by striker Nathan Leisure.

Leisure, in similar fashion to how he scored in the Knights’ quarterfinal match against Donegal, pounced on a ball that glanced off a Barons defender and knocked it past Smith.

Manheim Central tested the Hempfield back line as regulation crept on, but they Knights stood up to the test. Led by senior Gunnar Swanger, the Knights snuffed out some really good scoring opportunities.

“Gunnar really stepped up big for us,” Ashley said.

Hempfield controlled the ball for a majority of the second half, but were unable to again get past Smith, who tallied an astounding 16 saves. One of them being a game-saver in the 79th minute, as he stopped a wide-open Brady King.

The teams remained deadlocked throughout the two 15-minute overtime periods.

Tired legs and the weight of the moment settled in, and neither team wanted to make a mistake that could possibly cost the game.

Warwick 1, Ephrata 0 (2OT)

In the war of attrition that was the L-L League semifinal matchup between Section One runner-up Warwick and Section Two champion Ephrata, it was going to take a bounce to go one way or another in order for a winning goal to be found.

It took 104 minutes, but the breakthrough finally came.

In the end it was Warriors junior Drew Bassoff who scored the match's lone goal as he calmly put away a rare rebound off Ephrata goalkeeper Braeden Sorensen.

Bassoff reeled away after the tally, his teammates following closely behind him, ready to mob him.

“We kept chipping away,” Bassoff said afterward.

The match remained scoreless through regulation, and chances seemed few and far between. Both teams looked to try and gain an advantage against the other, but neither could find a foothold.

The two best opportunities for both teams came in the first half of regulation. Ephrata had an opportunity from a free kick, which set up nicely for them just outside the penalty box. Logan Bitner stepped up to take it, but the ball smashed off the crossbar and was eventually cleared to safety by the Warwick defense.

Shortly after that, the Warriors had a top-notch scoring opportunity of their own. Ben Cosmore had a great look right in front of the Mounts’ net, but Sorensen made a spectacular save from point-blank range, sprawling his body out to block the shot.

Warwick looked to be a bit sharper as the match moved to overtime. The Warriors were able to get a few corners, one early on in the first extra period that was just inches from crossing the goal line.

Ephrata was only able to sustain pressure for so long, and the Mounts eventually conceded the winner in the 104th minute. It was a heartbreaker for the Mounts, as they gave it their all and were solid defensively throughout the duration of the match. They were anchored by great goalkeeping from Sorensen, who tallied 15 saves and helped keep his team in the match.

“We’re proud of our effort,” Mounts coach Rob Deininger said. “We know we had a great run.”

Sorenson's Warwick counterpart, Boston Libhart was equally as good in goal, making a big save in the early stages of the second overtime period. Libhart finished the night with six saves.

Warwick will go on to battle a well-known rival — Hempfield — on Thursday night for the L-L League title. The Warriors split the season set with the Black Knights in the regular season.

“We wanted another chance,” Warwick coach Matt Wagner said.

They will get that chance. This time, for the L-L League title.