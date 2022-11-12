PENNSBURG — Disappointment turned into gratitude before the final seconds even ticked off the clock. It started with a mass substitution. Eight players in, eight players out.

The ones who left the field, Cocalico’s trailblazing seniors, shared hugs and smiles before they reached the bench. Their ride was over. They took a second to appreciate it.

“It’s been a special year,” center back Cole Roos said. “We have a great group of guys that really love each other. It’s just fun being around everybody. Everybody has a great time.”

Phoenixville knocked off Cocalico 5-1 in the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinals at Upper Perkiomen Saturday. The Phantoms earned a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Cocalico (18-5) ended a season filled with firsts. Those always mean a little more. The Eagles made their first trip to a district final and earned their first state tournament win during these wondrous past few weeks.

Coach Derek Sipe acknowledged the seniors, the players who led the way, before time ran out. He called them to the bench three minutes early.

“We wanted to get them all out at the same time,” Sipe said. “Give them all their moment at once.”

Phoenixville (20-2-1), which is having its own magical run, took control with two goals in a seven-minute span of the first half. The District 1 runner-up put it out of reach with three more goals in the second half. It was 5-0 after 61 minutes.

How Cocalico’s season ended will largely be forgotten in the years ahead. The senior class will be remembered.

Matt Laudenslager was the MVP who made game-winning goals look routine. Sham Dominique was the striker who provided at least one dazzling play each time he stepped on the field.

Tyler Hambright and Edison Vue patrolled the midfield. Micah Allen, Weston Martin and Roos were three-fourths of the defense.

The seniors took the torch from the 2019 class. The team that won the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship in 2018 and set the bar.

That bar has been raised.

“When we were freshman, we all had big shoes to step into,” Martin said. “We had something to prove. Something to live up to. They were the ones who started it. We’re going to keep carrying it on.”

Sipe knew the program was at a crossroads after the L-L title. Cocalico needed to keep that momentum going. The Eagles didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder.

It turned out the next great team was on the horizon.

“These seniors came into the program at that moment,” Sipe said. “To be able to carry it forward is so big. … I think it’ll mean more and more as they go on. When they come back, guys will still be talking about them.”

Talon Popolis scored for Cocalico in the 63rd minute. The sophomore will be a centerpiece for next season’s team. The one that will take the torch from here.

Cocalico’s final game was a celebration more than an ending. The seniors took a picture together. Then the entire roster huddled in the net for another photo.

These were good times. The best times.

“I’ll remember this team,” Martin said. “Just us being a family. Not necessarily the games. All of us doing everything together.”

The Eagles squeezed all the fun they could out of the past three months. They made some history along the way.

In other games, Lancaster Catholic beat Harbor Springs 4-0 in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal.