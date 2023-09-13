Right place, right time.

For all the strategy, and all the technique, scoring goals in soccer sometimes just comes down to right place, right time.

And so it was for Pequea Valley junior Morgan Graham as she was in the right place at the right time three times. Her first career hat trick delivered a 3-0 victory for the Braves over Annville-Cleona, Wednesday evening in Kinzers.

The Braves maintained their grip on first place in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four with a dominant effort. For the longest time, dominant everywhere but on the scoreboard.

The Braves (3-0 L-L, 6-1 overall) spent the majority of the first half with possession in the offensive third, creating 19 scoring opportunities. And no goals.

“It’s tough,” Graham said, “whenever you don’t get up early and you let a team hang around. You just have to put one in the back early.”

The barren trend continued as the second half unspooled. Ten minutes into the half, on Kendyl Keen’s eighth corner kick service of the match, the trend broke.

Keen’s kick dropped into the penalty area and, whether it was a failed clear attempt or a ball laid back by one of her teammates, the ball came to Graham. She did not miss.

“I think it bounced around a little bit (first),” she said.

Ten minutes later it was déjà vu, all over again. But before that could happen, Braves back Ellie Rishel made a play that changed the complexion of the game.

Just a minute after Graham’s first goal, Makayla Sperich sent a free kick on goal for A-C (1-1, 2-5) from 30 yards out, right wing.

It dropped into the box, amid a mad scramble. Caught out of position Braves keeper Carissa Mulder could only watch as the ball headed goalward. Tying goal goalward.

Rishel dashed to the far post, getting between ball and goal line, and cleared it, saving the shutout.

In the 61st minute Trinity Rosa was called on for the corner service. Her ball came to Abrielle Fisher, who laid it back to Graham. Graham’s strike was true, and the Braves had two.

Four minutes later Grace Petersheim, racing down the left side, took a shot that hit the far post. The rebound came to Graham, camped in the box. Hat trick!

Pequea Valley finished with 13 corners and 11 shots on goal. Annville 1 and 5.

“We’re playing well,” Graham said. “We’re finding feet and playing to space. The more we play together, it’s just coming all together.”