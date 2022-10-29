Before he walked toward the net, carrying the hopes for a season on his shoulders, Matthew Roth turned back to the bench and smiled.

Hempfield’s goalkeeper wasn’t overwhelmed by the situation. Penalty kicks don’t seem to faze him.

“I felt excited,” Roth said. “I was so jumpy. I was going for it.”

Roth stopped two attempts and lifted No. 2 Hempfield over seventh-seeded Dallastown 4-2 in PKs in the District Three Class 4A quarterfinals at Landisville on Saturday night. The game was scoreless through two overtimes.

Hempfield (13-4-2) clinched a spot in the state tournament and will host No. 11 Warwick in the semifinals Thursday.

Following 110 agonizing minutes, filled with more near-misses than the Black Knights care to remember, they were counting on their keeper. The man everyone calls Tate.

Devin Schmitt was confident as he watched the action from midfield. He knew what Dallastown’s shooters were up against.

Schmitt took shots against Roth during informal summer gatherings on the scorching turf. Both seniors stayed after practices for extra attempts as the playoffs neared. Putting one past Roth was always a challenge.

“He just knows,” Schmitt said. “He gets in the striker’s head. Every single time in training and it’s a penalty, you don’t want to go against him. You want to go against the other keeper. He’s just so solid.”

Roth said he denies about 1-in-6 penalties during practices. His success rate was much higher when everything was on the line.

The keeper put his hands on Dallastown’s first two attempts. Both somehow snuck through and into the net. PKs were 2-2 at that stage.

“After the first two I was more confused than anything,” Roth said. “How am I not saving these? I just had to keep going. I was happy I got a hand on them. I knew I was close.”

Roth cleanly stopped the next two and Hempfield converted all four of its shots. Schmitt hit the first one, followed by Ben Ammon, Jack Tankesley and Kena Bekere to seal it.

Hempfield’s players stormed the field to celebrate.

“We feel so good when it gets to PKs,” coach Mark Ashley said. “We don’t want it to get to that point, but if it does we feel really confident. Our shooters are really confident. Tate has a good read on where it’s gonna go and he’s so quick.”

Hempfield carried play in the second half and both overtimes. The Black Knights had some golden opportunities to break through.

Diellon Trinaku and Dylan Luong had point-blank chances stopped by Dallastown keeper Tyler Phillips. Luong’s try came just as regulation expired. Trinaku also had a header bouncing toward the vacant net that was cleared by the center back.

Dallastown (12-6-1) played the final 23 minutes down a man after receiving a red card for fouling a player on a potential breakaway. Phillips was injured in the first overtime and the Wildcats used backup keeper Avery Carpenter the rest of the way.

“There were several really great opportunities,” Ashley said. “When you miss those, you start to press. Sometimes it’s hard to execute when you get another chance. The guys hung in and they maintained their composure.”

The frustration disappeared when it reached penalties. At that point, going 4-for-4 was all that mattered.

During the postgame huddle, Hempfield counted each of its blessings. A chance at states. A trip to the district semifinals. Another matchup against Section One rival Warwick.

The players cheered loudly each time one of those blessings was announced.

“I’m ecstatic,” Schmitt said. “It’s our senior season. We’re really trying to set an example for the underclassmen and ourselves. We want to go as far as possible.”

Hempfield’s season is still going. Thanks to the man they call Tate.