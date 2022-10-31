Matt Laudenslager didn’t hear the chant that started the moment the ball reached his foot. He was too focused to notice any background noise.

The fans started with E-A … as the senior took possession … and reached G-L as he deked the defender to create some room. Before they could finish spelling Eagles, though, they erupted in a loud cheer.

The ball was in the net.

Laudenslager did it again. Another golden goal. This time a 30-yard strike for the ages.

“When I have enough space to separate me from a defender, that’s when I decide to really lay into it,” he said. “Go for glory.”

Fifth-seeded Cocalico outlasted No. 9 Lower Dauphin 3-2 in overtime in the District Three Class 3A boys soccer semifinals at Talon Field in Denver on Monday night.

The Eagles are in the championship game for the first time. They’ll face No. 2 Hershey for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley.

The playoff moments keep piling up for Laudenslager. This was his second OT goal of the tournament. The midfielder had a hat trick in the other game.

“I don’t even know what to say,” right back Weston Martin said. “I’ve seen him do it many times before. I can’t say I’m surprised. I’m just so proud of him.”

Cocalico (17-3) rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit when Luke Main headed home Martin’s corner kick in the 54th minute. The Eagles had the better of play for the rest of the game.

What they needed was someone to put it home.

“You just felt like it was coming,” coach Derek Sipe said. “There was chance after chance and you’re just waiting for the net to ripple. Sometimes you get shifts when it feels like you’re never going to get it. We didn’t get to that point. It always felt like it was coming.”

Laudenslager created his opportunity out of nothing. A slick move with the ball left Lower Dauphin’s defender chasing. Then there was the shot.

The senior could see the keeper was a little far out of the net after he took the attempt. The ball dipped perfectly under the crossbar.

“I think I just got a little lucky to be honest,” said Laudenslager, who scored Cocalico’s first goal off a corner. “Who doesn’t like a little luck when it wins the game?”

Lower Dauphin (13-7-1) struck twice in the span of 85 seconds to grab a 2-1 lead in the 22nd minute. Rees Schrode and Scott Felter delivered the goals.

Cocalico’s greatest playoff run didn’t start last week, though. It started last summer, when the players gathered on Fridays at 8 a.m.

Martin led grueling track-and-field-style workouts. Those weren’t about soccer. They were about being in the best shape possible.

“Our goal was to be the most fit team in the L-L,” Martin said. “I’d say we definitely are. I think that’s why we won this game. We’re the most fit team. We could finish in overtime.”

That’s how Laudenslager, who never leaves the field and covers most of the 120 yards as a holding mid, still had enough energy in the 90th minute.

Laudenslager has 13 goals, including six in the district playoffs. It’s an astounding total for a player who doesn’t fill an attacking position.

“He’s playing at a peak level that I don’t know if another Cocalico player has ever reached.” Sipe said. “It’s special. We’re riding it. He seems to have a knack for the big moments and we keep finding him.”

Laudenslager was thankful for the crowd. After his shot rippled the net, he sprinted toward the bleachers and slid on his knees across the turf.

The feeling was surreal.

“Running over to celebrate with everybody and looking at everybody’s faces, they’re part of it, too,” Laudenslager said. “I’m glad everybody is out and supporting us. It’s just a great atmosphere. They carry us with the noise they make. Hyping us up every time.”

It didn’t matter that the fans never made it through all six of those letters. They’re still the Eagles, and they’re going to play for district gold.