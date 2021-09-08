Manheim Township took care of business in its first section match of the 2021 season.

The Blue Streaks beat visiting Penn Manor by a convincing count of 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at Ed Journey Field.

Dominating possession for the majority of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One match, the defending league champion Streaks were all over Penn Manor whenever the Comets would lose the ball.

Township opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when forward Daven Calderon, who had his initial shot blocked, recovered the ball and put it past Comets goalkeeper Drew Lebo.

The Streaks threatened again, pushing early in the match, but a big save from Lebo in the 11th minute kept Penn Manor’s deficit to just one.

The Comets were unable to muster much from open play throughout the match, but came within inches of scoring on two set plays.

The first came from the first corner of the game, which was headed directly off the crossbar in the 17th minute. The second came off a free kick in the Manheim Township half that was whipped into the box and shot just wide of a gaping net.

Otherwise, the match was all Township.

Defender Garrett Campagna buried a header off of a corner off the boot of midfielder Cam Reed in the 32nd minute, and the Streaks took a 2-0 lead into intermission.

Manheim Township tallied two more goals in the second half, including the second goal of the day off the head of Calderon, in the 52nd minute after a cross from Brandon Valverde.

Defender Quaden Fogleman added a final insurance goal just minutes after Calderon’s, and Township enjoyed the comfortable four-goal lead the rest of the way.

“We’ve been working on moving the ball quickly,” Manheim Township coach Kavin Baker said. “With losing some leadership on the defensive end from last year, we’ve been working with our defense, communicating, working together and getting used to playing together.”

The Blue Streaks will travel to face another section one opponent in Cedar Crest on Friday night, while Penn Manor will play host to section rival Hempfield.