In between the fights for loose balls and the precious few scoring chances, Drew Morris and Jack Tankesley got to know each other.

It was mostly small talk. They complained about the heat. They complimented good plays. It was a striker trying to put one home and a center back trying to stop it.

“We were just having a friendly conversation,” Morris said. “I like to talk to the defense. Not being a bad guy. I like to make friends with other people.”

Mutual respect was about the only thing gained from Manheim Township’s scoreless draw against Hempfield in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer game at Neffsville Tuesday.

Shots favored Hempfield 4-3. Corners favored the Black Knights 5-4. Scoring chances were about the same. It was dead even in every way.

Morris, Township’s senior forward, tried his best to get past Tankesley, Hempfield’s senior back. It was too tall a task.

“It was a hard-fought battle,” said Tankesley, who proudly wears the captain’s armband. “Both teams could have come out winners. It’s a beautiful game. Here or there, one team scores and it’s over for the other one.”

There was one moment when it looked like Morris had it. He was a step ahead of Tankesley who used his 6-foot-plus frame and long strides to wipe away the threat.

There were other chances across 100 grueling minutes. Tantalizing chances.

Township’s Daven Calderon had the best look. He won a 50-50 ball from Hempfield keeper Matthew Roth and rolled a shot slowly wide of the vacant net. If Calderon had a split second longer to react, he could have put the shot home like he has many times before.

Hempfield’s Ben Ammon had an opening midway through the second overtime. His bid for the far post sailed a few feet wide. Ammon crumpled to the turf in disappointment. A golden goal was so close yet so elusive.

Even Tankesley, a former academy player at PA Classics and an eraser in the back third, had a shot to break the tie. He took a booming free kick from near midfield that bounced in the box and over the cage.

The defenses and keepers were too strong. Keegan Robinson anchored Township’s back line in front of keeper Tyler Mulholland.

The “beautiful game” only produced zeroes this time.

If Township (3-2-1, 1-0-1) and Hempfield (1-1-2, 1-0-1) are the teams to beat in the section and league, as is so often the case, we still don’t know who’s favored. That will be determined in the coming weeks.

“Work harder next time,” Morris said. “You’ve got to put your chances away. We had a few chances in the first and second half. We’ve just got to put them away. There’s no other explanation.”

There were handshakes and congratulations when the teams walked off the field. Neither could produce the play that made the difference.

“You have to have respect for the other team when it’s a close game like this,” Tankesley said. “Everybody was just battling to the end.”

They’ll meet again in Landisville in 16 days. Maybe then they’ll break the tie.