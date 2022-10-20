Once 110 minutes couldn’t settle it, Manheim Township was as confident as a team could be in that dicey situation.

Penalty kicks are unpredictable. They’re nerve-wracking. The Blue Streaks knew all of that, of course. They also knew they had a secret weapon.

Tyler Mulholland, their senior goalkeeper, is phenomenal at saving them.

“Tyler is money in the bank on literally everything,” Township coach Kevin Baker said. “He’s a great keeper. We knew he’d stop one. We were hoping for two.”

Mulholland made those two stops. Township outlasted Elco 3-2 in penalty kicks and captured the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer championship at Warwick Thursday night. It was tied 2-2 after regulation and two overtimes.

Township (11-4-3), the Section One runner-up, is the league champ for the third time in four seasons.

Mulholland has a plan on PKs. That’s the only hope for a keeper. He guesses and he reads the movement of the kicker. That was enough. Both stops were virtually the same. Mulholland went to his left and beat the ball to the right post.

Daven Calderon, Drew Morris and Mulholland converted their attempts for Township. The keeper is also a skilled field player. He used to play on the wing before finding a home in the cage.

The championship was decided by Elco’s fifth try. Dallas George’s strong strike was denied by Mulholland. It wasn’t even that close. The senior was all over the shot.

Morris called Mulholland “the best keeper in the state.” While that’s impossible to quantify, it’s hard to imagine a better performance with a gold medal on the line.

It was Morris who gave Township the chance at overtime. The Blue Streaks trailed 2-1 for the entire second half before their senior winger delivered the equalizer.

Morris took a pass from Max Shaub and blasted a shot through Elco keeper Chandler Ehrhart with 6:25 remaining in regulation. The Blue Streaks had new life.

“It was agonizing,” Morris said of the clock counting down in the second half. “You just have to believe that it’s going to happen.”

After Calderon put Township on the board in the 13th minute, Elco received a boost from a defensive miscue by the Blue Streaks.

Camden Marquette scored twice in a five-minute span of the first half. The first goal came after a back accidentally headed the ball over Mulholland on a free kick, leaving the net open for a tap-in goal. The second was a corner won by Ben Macchione that was headed home.

That nearly vaulted Elco (17-3-1) to its first league championship since 1984. The Raiders couldn’t quite close the door.

Marquette and Luke Macchione converted their tries to get Elco into the final round of penalties. Those 10 attempts, five for each side, eventually became Mulholland’s moment to shine. He turned aside two and put one into the net.

When the medals were being handed out, the crowd cheered a little louder for Mulholland. When it was time to deliver the trophy to the Blue Streaks, Quaden Fogleman and Eli Colantoni deferred to the team’s other captain.

Mulholland took the prize and carried it over to his teammates. They celebrated together.

If a striker dreams of scoring the winning goal, a keeper dreams of stopping the final PK.

Mulholland had his chance. He guessed right.