The opening round of the District Three Class 4A girls soccer championships was a milestone day for Manheim Township.

The Blue Streaks, the top-ranked 4A team in Pennsylvania, as rated by the PSCA/Angelos Soccer Corner poll, ran their current win streak to 20 matches with a 3-1 victory over Hempfield Tuesday afternoon on Township’s Journey Field.

Their postseason journey continues Saturday when they host Dallastown in the 4A quarterfinals, time TBA. Dallastown (15-3-1) advanced with a 5-2 victory over fellow YAIAA mate South Western.

Senior midfielder Liza Suydam, who earlier in the season broke Cash Copley’s single-season record for goals scored with her 28th, broke Allison Heckman’s record for career goals very late in the first half Tuesday with her 48th.

With a goal and an assist Tuesday, Suydam now has 63 points, placing her within striking distance of Copley’s single-season record of 70. “She’s really pushing up the chart,” said head coach Terry Law, whose day began with the birth of his granddaughter and finished with a milestone of his own.

With the victory, the Streaks delivered Law’s 300 career victory as a head coach.

“I’d forgotten about it, honestly,” said Law.

“It’s something I never had on my radar. You know,” he said with a twinkle in his eye, “coaches lose games, they don’t win them.”

Players win games and Law has been blessed through the years with great players and great teams. “There’s been a lot of great players who have come through here, just unbelievable players over the years,” he said. “Terrific kids, terrific teams that worked really hard. It’s been a real blessing for me.”

When Township and Hempfield meet in competition, any competition, it’s said you throw out the record book. Or, in this particular case, the recent record.

The Streaks swept the season series from the Black Knights (7-11) by scores of 4-0 and 6-0. In the two games combined, the Knights had one shot on goal and zero corner kick opportunities. Tuesday, they were determined to put all that in the rear-view mirror.

“We came out to compete,” said Knights coach Jason Mackey. “If they’re going to win, make them earn it. Why not come out with the mentality of shock the world? I thought we put ourselves in good position to do that.”

The Knights earned their first of three corner kicks for the match just eight minutes in, with Kat Morgan getting a shot on goal.

While offensive opportunities were few and far between in the half, the Knights were also proving a difficult puzzle to solve for the Streaks offense, aggressively disrupting the Streaks’ passing game by clogging the lanes and poking at every ball that was even close to being a 50/50 situation.

“Part of our game plan was to take a couple of things away from Township and to try to create some chances,” Mackey said. “You can’t take everything away, they have talent in too many places.”

“They were well prepared,” Law said, “and the longer it went on, the more we did some stuff that didn’t help us.”

The Streaks did have 15 offensive opportunities in the half, but too often saw their crosses go unreceived, their shots going wide. Knights keeper Emileigh Antesberger, one of two seniors on the roster, saved four shots that did come on frame and centerback Blythe Jacobs cleared a Suydam shot off the far post halfway through the half.

Still, the Streaks would not be denied. As the half ticked under the final minute, Libby Hughes won a 50-50 ball near midfield. She sent it ahead to Jordan Nguyen near the 35 and Nguyen connected with Suydam at the top of the box.

“We finally got quick passes, on the floor,” Suydam said. “I knew that I was straight on, so I just needed to kick it straight.”

Her shot went high and straight, into the back of the net, with 18.5 second to go.

Township made it 2-0 eight minutes into the second half as Jada Turner got the shooter’s bounce off the left post.

The Knights needed just three minutes to halve the deficit as Maya Trowbridge took advantage of some disorganization in the box, pouncing on a free ball at the near post and going far post into the net.

Five minutes later, on a spectacular carry into the box, Nguyen was tackled by not one, but two defenders, and buried the ensuing penalty kick for the 3-1 final.

“We weren’t as composed as we needed to be,” said Law, “but, you know, at the end of the day it’s win and advance.”

In other 4A matches Tuesday featuring L-L teams, No. 3 seed Warwick blanked Wilson 2-0, No. 4 seed Penn Manor shut out Northeastern 3-0 and fifth-seeded Elizabethtown eliminated Mechanicsburg 1-0 in overtime; the Comets will host the Bears on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Seventh-seeded Ephrata advanced with a 4-1 victory over L-L mate Cedar Crest.