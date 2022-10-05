The unfinished business Manheim Township’s girls soccer players invoke on their practice shirts is one step closer to completion.

The Blue Streaks rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with three second-half goals to defeat Penn Manor 3-1 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One contest Wednesday night on Kruis Field at Memorial Stadium.

On a night when the Comets (5-4 L-L, 10-5 overall) kept league points leader Liza Suydam (23 goals, 2 assists) off the score sheet, depth delivered for the Streaks (9-0, 14-0).

“At halftime we talked about staying in the moment,” said Ava Byrne, who grabbed her moment with both hands, finishing Savannah Reed’s feed, at the near post in the 47th minute, to bring the Streaks even on the scoreboard.

“Savannah’s crosses and services are always great,” said Byrne, who scored her seventh goal of the season, “they’re a great part of our offense.

“She always plays a great ball, so I just knew I had to be ready. When I saw the far post, I just took a crack at it. Left-footed, maybe.”

Reed was indeed a key part of the Streaks offense, perhaps unusual for a wing defender, but she often changed the geography of the contest, changing fields as she carried the ball out of the back and down the left side.

“Because I’m a defender, I can see the whole field,” Reed said. “Then I can look, see who’s running down the field.”

In the 75th minute, as she took a cross-field pass from Libby Hughes, Reed saw Jada Turner filling the right slot.

“I was wide open and Savannah gave me a cross,” Turner said of her game-winner — her fifth goal of the year. “I was like, ‘I have to score.’ I didn’t power-foot it, I just tapped it in.”

Carrying the theme of unfinished business to the penultimate seconds, Eloise Warfel collected Byrne’s diagonal pass and tallied the insurance goal, her fifth of the season, with 28.9 seconds to play.

Competing as though their L-L playoff life depended on it — and it did, as Penn Manor needed a win to keep pace with Warwick (the Warriors, at 6-3, 11-3, defeated Hempfield 3-0 to take over second place) for the second L-L playoff berth allotted to Section One — the Comets broke the scoring ice in the second minute.

A Township defensive deflection over the end line gave the Comets a corner kick opportunity. Carly Keene, the league’s No. 2 scorer with 15 goals and 16 assists, sent the ball airborne from the right flag. It came to Lauren Stoner at the far post, where Stoner headed it in for her ninth goal of the year.

It was the best of the Comets’ few opportunities, and they capitalized on it. They were denied a second goal when, with 5:27 before halftime, Streaks keeper Elizabeth O’Gorman saved Annaliese Mann’s 38-yard free kick.

In the 62nd minute, Carolyn Hinkle sent a ball ahead to Keene running through the left slot. As Keene settled the pass, O’Gorman came out and blocked Keene at the top of the 6-yard box. It would turn out to be the Comets’ last chance.