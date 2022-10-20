Manheim Township girls soccer coach Terry Law calls the 2022 edition of the Blue Streaks “a really, really special group.”

They’re a group that captured the Streaks’ second Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff title in three years, fourth in seven years and eighth overall Thursday night in Lititz with a 4-0 victory over Warwick.

Eloise Warfel broke the scoring ice in the 23rd minute and Ava Byrne, Nikki Nguyen and Liza Suydam added second-half goals to propel Township (19-0) to the title.

They swarmed to the ball from goal line to goal line, creating constant pressure and smothering Warwick’s attack. “Warwick is a very good team and they really bring it,” said Law.

“We just bought in to nobody gets an open look and there’s always going to be ball pressure,” he said. “We talk about team shape, we talk about positional inter-play and they believe in it; that’s half the battle.”

The battle was joined and the Warriors (15-4) had their moments in the very early going when Autumn Horst sent a long volley out of the back, tracked down by the Streaks back line and deflected over the end line.

On the ensuing corner, the first of two – and Warwick’s only two of the contest – Streaks keeper Elizabeth O’Gorman made the save, redirecting the ball over the end line. Devon Deery’s next service was cleared out of the box and the Streaks had a moment’s reprieve.

Three minutes later, it was the Warriors’ Olivia Shertzer launching a long, hard shot on goal, cradled by O’Gorman. By the time their next opportunity arose, some 40 minutes later, they were down a goal and soon to be two.

“It could’ve changed the outcome,” Warriors coach Wendell Hannaford said of the opportunity lost. “Goals change games in soccer. It’s not the most brilliant thing anybody’s ever said, but it’s the truth.”

Instead it was Township changing the game. “(We) just grind, and we will keep coming at you all game,” said Law. “Sooner or later, you’re going to break.”

On Township’s 10th foray into the offensive third, Byrne carried down the right side before sending the ball ahead to Warfel, deep in the corner.

Warfel took a touch, then sent a cross towards the far post. It tucked inside the post for the senior midfielder’s ninth goal of the year and the Streaks were on the board.

“I’m not quite sure what I was going for,” Warfel said. “I wanted a goal, whether it was a teammate who shot it or me. I was looking for the back of the net. I didn’t know if the goalie was going to tip it over or it was going to hit the back of the net.”

“A bit unlucky on our end,” Hannaford said.

“So, that did take a lot of pressure off,” said Law. “It kind of solidified the belief that, OK, this is where we’re supposed to be.”

The Streaks finished the half with 15 chances and kept the pressure after halftime. On their sixth opportunity of the second half, eight minutes in, Jada Turner’s corner kick came to Byrne just outside the goal line.

Warriors keeper Mia Pautz stopped Byrne’s initial point-blank shot, but the rebound came right back to Byrne, who tapped it in for her 10th goal of the year, her 35th point, and a 2-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Savannah Reed’s free kick from 33 yards out came to Nguyen, who sent it home for her fourth goal of the year and Reed’s 11th assist.

In between those scores, Deery stood over a free kick from just outside the left side of the box, 17 yards out. Gorman gathered in the blast for her third of four saves on the night. She finished the night with her 12th shutout of the season

While Shertzer (22 goals, 13 assists coming into the game) was in the middle of the action all evening, checking back as a holding mid and directing the Warrior attack, she only had two shots on goal.

“It wasn’t like we were man-marking her,” said Law. “It was just, wherever she is, (the) first player in, delay the ball if you can and let’s get help around the ball.”

While Shertzer was being denied chances, midfield counterpart Suydam was getting plenty. But no results.

Until, on her ninth opportunity, and fourth shot on goal, with 12:07 to play, she lofted a high shot from 25 yards out, over Pautz’s head and under the crossbar for her league-leading 28th goal of the year.

“We’re 3-0 in the postseason,” said Law. “We celebrate every win, and then, next day, it’s on to the next game.”

The next game will come Tuesday when the Streaks open play as the top seed in the District Three Class 4A tournament. Warwick, likely the No. 3 seed in 4A, has five days to put this disappointment behind them.

“My kids have responded all year,” said Hannaford. “We needed to win seven in a row to get where we are now and they’ve always found a way to fight back. I have zero worries about these girls being ready for districts.”