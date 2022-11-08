As his players milled about in stunned disbelief, Manheim Township girls soccer coach Terry Law cautioned them not to lose sight of what they accomplished in an incredible, epic year.

Which they will, eventually, come to embrace.

But the bitter shock at the abrupt end of a season that never seemed it would end washed over them Tuesday night in the wake of, literally, a last-second upset loss to Owen J. Roberts on Kruis Field at Memorial Stadium.

Outplayed everywhere but on the scoreboard, the Wildcats (18-6) grabbed the 1-0 victory with 54 seconds left to play in the PIAA Class 4A opener.

Refusing to let the Streaks clear out their defensive third after Libby Hughes had disrupted a possession in the box, the Wildcats scored when Alexa Vogleman gathered in a flick from Olivia Thompson, burying her school-record 39th goal of the year into the back left corner of the net for the game-winner.

The Blue Streaks (23-1) answered the sudden strike with a frantic counter attack culminating in Sophia Russinko’s shot over the frame with five seconds left.

In their seventh appearance in the state tournament, second since girls soccer in these parts moved to competition in the fall, the Streaks appeared primed to go at least as far as the 2016 side that fell in the semifinals, and maybe advance to the finals.

“We tend to talk about teams around here … creating a legacy,” Law shared with a visitor, thinking back to the 2016 Streaks, Conestoga Valley in 2017. “There are only a couple of teams that are in that conversation. And these guys just went to the head of the class.

“I’m not happy to be packing our bags right now,” he said. “It’s not the end of the world, but the one thing we did was we left it all out on the field. They emptied their tank, and that’s all you can ask.”

The Wildcats came in as the No. 6 seed from District One and, as they have had most of the season, played with the get-no-respect chip on their shoulder.

Compared to the Streaks’ find feet, connect passes style, the ’Cats responded with the soccer equivalent of a street corner mugging, stepping into the passing lanes, doubling every offensive touch. Jabbing. Poking. Jostling.

“Sometimes,” said Law, “that’s effective. You don’t have to make a play, just spoil it. Sometimes that’s all it takes. And that’s what they did.”

While Township was looking for buildup and finding feet, or trying to, the Wildcats were playing over the top, looking for the quick counterattack to Vogleman. More often than not a Steaks defender was there to interdict play.

After a tight first six minutes where they never got into a flow, Township began to assert pressure in the offensive third, dominating play the next ten minutes.

Then it was the Wildcats’ turn, then the Streaks again, and so on to a 0-0 halftime standoff.

In the final 15 minutes of the half the Streaks had four chances, all saved by keeper Colby Wasson: Eloise Warfel’s shot, influenced by defender Sabrina Marks, Liza Suydam’s shot, Savannah Reed’s 35-yard free kick that skidded just wide of the far post and Warfel’s roller.

From the 59th minute to the 77th the Streaks were relentless with 12 scoring chances. “We had some good looks at the frame,” Law said, “some good takes. We created some great opportunities, they just didn’t go in. You have to tip your cap to the keeper.”

Wasson’s ultimate, last stand came with 2:23 to play when Reed’s volley shot dropped on the doorstep. Wasson stopped the initial shot and, with Suydam, impossibly, shooting from even closer Wasson stoned the rebound shot to finish with 12 saves on 12 shots on goal.

“I don’t know how she stopped it,” said Law. “That ball’s dead in.”

Left to contemplate a season that featured a program-record 23 straight wins to open the season, section, league and district titles, Law noted, “We knew we had a chance to be really good this year, but I never thought we’d put together a run like we did.”