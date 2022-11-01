A wise old coach once said a 2-0 lead was the most dangerous lead in soccer.

And the deeper into the second half Manheim Township carried a 2-0 lead Tuesday afternoon in Neffsville, the more dangerous Penn Manor’s attack became.

Until, with just over six minutes left to play in a District Three Class 4A girls soccer semifinal, Carly Keene’s corner kick came to Izzy Kligge in the front of the 18-yard box. Kligge’s shot clanked off the crossbar, right to Lily Rineer, who did not miss.

The Blue Streaks’ advantage was halved, Penn Manor was pumped and an already rollicking match was about to get even more interesting.

With under two minutes to play, Keene stepped to another corner — the Comets had five for the game, three in the last 15 minutes — serving it once again to Kligge. Township back Libby Hughes stole the ball from Kligge, triggering the counterattack when she passed ahead to Liza Suydam.

Suydam delivered the ball to Liv Parmer who drew Comets keeper Allison Burkholder off her line, took a touch and finished into an empty net with 1:26 to play.

Final score: Manheim Township 3, Penn Manor 1.

The Blue Streaks will play Central Dauphin for the 4A title Saturday afternoon at either Cumberland Valley’s Eagle View Middle School or Mountain View Middle School, and at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Central Dauphin rallied with a pair of second-half goals Tuesday to defeat Warwick, 2-1. The Warriors took the early lead on Olivia Shertzer’s 24th goal of the year.

Warwick and Penn Manor will be idle before opening in the state playoffs Tuesday.

Parmer’s goal, her eighth of the year, was quickly overshadowed as Comets back Kelly Wall, who challenged Hughes right after the steal, lay motionless out by the Township 35-yard area.

Wall, whose cleat apparently caught in the Journey Field turf just as she moved to her challenge, fell backwards to the turf, her head snapping back as she landed.

Trainers worked on her for well over 10 minutes, at last getting her to a seated position. She was unable to stand, however, and was taken from the field by ambulance. Her condition was unavailable at press time.

Meanwhile, at the suggestion of the Township players, the game was called with 1:23 remaining on the clock.

“They were like, ‘Can we call it a game? She’s more important to us than the game.’ ” Comets coach Bill Zapata said. “I was proud of them.”

“Head injuries, we’re always scared,” Streaks coach Terry Law said. “We’ve had our share of them over the years, and I just hope she’s OK.”

The win was the Blue Streaks’ 22nd straight, the best start in program history. The 2009 team posted 21 wins and a tie before losing to Cumberland Valley in the district final.

For the longest time it was uncertain which milestone-in-waiting was going to emerge Tuesday, the Streaks’ 22nd win or Zapata’s 200th career coaching victory.

Coming into the game Township owned a pair of 3-1 victories over the Comets (14-6). In both games the Streaks pulled away in the second half. A pair of goals broke a 1-1 tie in the first meeting and a three-spot in the second match erased a 1-0 Comets halftime lead.

Tuesday, the first half was a study in contrasting styles as Township patiently looked to connect passes to set up chances, while the Comets used their superior speed to trigger quick counterattacks.

“They know us, we know them,” said Law. “We’re not going to surprise each other too much.”

Fifty-nine seconds in, the Comets had a golden chance to break on top as Kennedy Dings took a cross in the right flat. Her kick went wide however and the thrust-and-parry was on.

Township had 23 chances in the half — not all of them dangerous — with the best coming when Jordan Nguyen hit the post in the 23rd minute. Meanwhile the Comets had 11.

The second half started out more of the same as Burkholder saved Savannah Reed’s shot and Streaks keeper Elizabeth O’Gorman punched Rineer’s shot over the frame.

“Penn Manor is as good as anybody we’ve played all year,” Law said. “When you get two quality sides that are this evenly matched, each team is going to get their run of the game. It’s a matter of, when they get their run of the game can you keep it under control?

“And, when we’ve got the run of it, can we finish? It took a while,” Law said, “it seemed like an awful long time before we were finally able to get in there.”

The Streaks ratcheted the pressure with four chances in a four minute span before Suydam sent a ball ahead to Ally Mulholland down the right side.

Mulholland got a step on her defender, cut inside and sent a fingers-crossed cross to the far post. “I was just really hoping someone would be back there,” Mulholland said.

Someone was, Anika Krasni, although Mulholland didn’t see her. “She came out of nowhere and made just an amazing finish,” Mulholland said.

“I knew Ally’s good at getting her crosses over, at (the) back post,” said Krasni, who recorded her eighth goal of the season. “I knew it had to be there. I was a little bit behind the ball, so I had to turn my hips and get it across.”

Two minutes later, Mulholland was creating once more, playing give-and-go with Suydam before Suydam took the shot from the right wing. She finished high into the upper left corner of the frame for her 50th career goal, a school record that keeps growing.

“She made an amazing move,” said Mulholland, who collected her eighth and ninth assists of the year, “and had a great shot.”

As time marched forward, Keene became more and more a factor with O’Gorman coming off her line to clean up an opportunity in the 57th minute, Elaine Warfel backchecking to disrupt an opportunity five minutes later and, a minute after that, Keene’s corner sailing long across the box with just under 17 minutes to play.

“I thought we played well,” Zapata said. “We came in with a plan, we disrupted a lot of what they’re used to doing. But they’re so skilled and so good. We did what we could.”