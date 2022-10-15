Manheim Township was familiar with that sound. The almost goal. The Blue Streaks have heard it more times than they care to count.

Those bars that hold the net in place have become what Quaden Fogleman calls his team’s arch-nemesis. Somehow they keep getting in the way.

“We’ve all had an issue with hitting posts,” Township’s co-captain said. “I’ve hit some. Our entire team has. It’s like we hit the post more than we hit the net.”

This time it was Max Shaub’s attempt that clanged off the crossbar in the second half of an even playoff game.

The striker shrugged it off and kept pushing. Shaub scored a few minutes later and sparked Township past Lancaster Mennonite 4-1 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer quarterfinals at Mennonite on Saturday.

Township (9-4-3), the Section One runner-up, advanced to face Cocalico on Tuesday.

Shaub has endured his own encounters with posts over the past few weeks. He hit two in a short stretch of the second half of an overtime loss against Hempfield on Sept. 29.

That game he bounced back and scored. He did so again while facing Mennonite (12-6).

“I rebounded and I got one,” Shaub said. “We put away most of our chances and we won.”

Shaub took a pass from Fogleman in the 55th minute. He opted against a right-footed blast, dribbled to the center of the box and placed his 11th goal of the season.

Township held a 2-1 lead and was in control the rest of the way.

“As a striker you want to score goals all the time,” Township coach Kevin Baker said. “It gets frustrating when you’re like. ‘I’ve done everything right and it’s another post.’ To see him continuing to grind and get the goal he deserved, it was awesome to see.”

Drew Morris took it from there. The left wing struck twice later in the second half to put it out of reach.

Township’s attacking line of Shaub, Morris and Daven Calderon is a handful for defenses. It presents exceptional speed on the outside and Shaub’s dynamic skill in the middle. Shaub can put on a show if he has time and space.

“You just give him the ball and he does everything he needs to do with it,” Fogleman said. “Over and over again he’ll dribble through entire teams. It’s just amazing to watch.”

Township and Mennonite were locked in a 1-1 draw at halftime. Giovanni Maldonado’s goal for the Blue Streaks was answered by Jesse Longenecker. It wasn’t until the final 25 minutes that Township pulled away.

This has been a hard-luck season for Township at times. The Blue Streaks have three one-goal losses and three ties while facing a schedule filled with powerhouses.

That gauntlet was designed to get them ready for the playoffs. The games that will be remembered. It looks like they’re ready.

“Suffering some tough losses made us want it more,” Shaub said. “Right now is the perfect time to be peaking as a team. I think we’re doing so.”

It’s a new season for Township. A chance to turn those almost goals into actual goals.

In Saturday's other boys quarterfinals:

Lancaster Catholic 1, Hempfield 0

Lancaster Catholic needed just one goal Saturday.

Leo Lambert nailed it.

The Crusaders (13-4-2) took a long-scoreless game and collected the victory over Hempfield in the quarterfinal round of the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer tournament.

Stephen Scott won the ball in Catholic’s half and cleared it. Hempfield’s center back tried to pass it to the keeper. Lambert anticipated the back pass and tipped it over the keeper before putting it into the net.

Lambert scored for Catholic with 7:30 left. It was his 10th goal of the season, leading the team.

Hempfield (11-4-2), this season’s Section One champion, will now turn its sights to preparing for the upcoming District Three playoffs.

Lancaster Catholic will next meet Elco. They’ll play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manheim Central, in the second half of the night’s semifinal doubleheader.

Elco 1, Ephrata 0

David Plasterer broke a scoreless tie in the 85th minute Saturday for the only offense the Raiders (16-2-1) would need.

Plasterer took a feed from teammate Camden Marquette and beat goalie Chase Willwerth of the Mounts (12-6-0), the second seed out of Section Two.