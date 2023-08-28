Jackson Taliani didn’t time it quite right. He reached the dogpile a step or two too soon and sank right to the bottom.

Manheim Township’s celebration, which looked like so much fun from the outside, wasn’t the thrill Taliani expected.

“It was awful,” he said with a smile. “I couldn’t breathe. I hated it because I was getting crushed.”

Luckily, the pile-on only lasted a few seconds. The Blue Streaks’ memory of last season’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer championship will last much longer.

Township has won three of the past four titles and is a leading contender to lift that trophy again during the chill of October. It has been an impressive run for the boys in Neffsville.

“Every single year we have a competitive team,” midfielder Hayden Hampshire said. “Living up to the expectations is definitely something. You have to grow into those shoes and play your role.”

For many teams, this might be a rebuilding project. Township lost a ton of talent.

All-State goalkeeper Tyler Mulholland, forwards Daven Calderon and Drew Morris, midfielder Quaden Fogleman and center back Eli Colantoni are among the players gone to graduation.

There are always more good players on the way at Township. This season it's a senior class of 12 that's motivated to keep the tradition going.

“Guys will have to step up, I guess,” said Taliani, who plays for FC Revolution in Berks County. “I feel like last year the guys who were juniors could have done pretty well. We got experience. A lot are returning to varsity, even if they didn’t start.”

Taliani and Hampshire, both captains along with defender Keegan Robinson and keeper Adam Dombach, will patrol the midfield with help from Nolan McCarty.

Max Shaub is back at striker. He’ll be flanked by Asher Kennel, Moses Katembo and Chase Engle on the wings. Tyler Delgado and Carter Collier will also see attacking time.

Replacing Mulholland, who powered the Streaks past Elco in penalty kicks in the L-L final, won’t be easy. Dombach is ready to step into that void.

Robinson and Tyler Miller anchor the defense in the center. Gio Maldonado, Wes Rogers, Nick McMasters and Max Martenson will protect the outside.

Many of Township’s seniors have been on the same team since U-9, and know each other well.

“We do have that connection,” said Hampshire, a member of PA Classics. “We’ve grown up together.”

Township will have to fend off Section One challenges from Hempfield, which came within seconds of winning the District Three Class 4A championship, and Warwick, which ousted the Blue Streaks in districts and qualified for states.

Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg and Ephrata will battle in Section Two. Elco and Cocalico are in each other’s way in Section Three. Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite are the top dogs in Section Four.

Many of Township’s seniors had to wait their turn to get a starting spot on the varsity. They’re anxious to prove themselves.

“There’s something about this year,” coach Kevin Baker said. “They’re a really tight group.”

Baker, a history teacher, likes to share the history of the Blue Streaks with his players. Last season’s motto was “leave a legacy.” Those seniors did. These seniors will try.

Township wants another L-L championship. They also seek a district title, which they haven’t won since 2007.

“We have some goals we haven’t achieved,” Baker said. “They have that hunger that they’re going to be the team to bring us back to where we want to be.”