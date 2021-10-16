Not even an hourlong rain delay could deflate the Barons.

Luke Redcay’s midfield strike staked Manheim Central to an early lead, eight minutes before a line of heavy storms forced a suspension of play midway through the first half of Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer quarterfinal at Pequea Valley High School.

Out of the lengthy break, Gabe Redcay notched a pair of goals of his own, and the Barons were well on their way to a 4-1 victory over the host Braves.

With the victory, Manheim Central (10-7) advanced into the first of Tuesday’s boys soccer semifinals, set for a 5:30 p.m. start at a site to be announced. The Barons, runners-up in Section Two, will face Section One champion Hempfield, which defeated Donegal 2-0 on Saturday.

A pair of saves by Pequea Valley goalkeeper Jazae Itegi (8 saves) stymied an early flurry of Manheim Central shots on goal until the ball fell front and center to Luke Redcay over the middle.

“I was just standing at the top of the 18 and a player from our team came down the end line, slotted it back and it bounced out to me,” said Redcay, a senior. “I just put it away.”

Sophomore Gabe Redcay’s first goal came with four minutes to play in the half, and, like his older brother, he found the ball at his feet with a direct line on goal. He turned and fired into the far corner for a 2-0 Barons lead at the half.

His second goal came just two minutes into the second half, staking the Barons to a seemingly insurmountable advantage.

“They were just good finishes,” Luke Redcay said of his team’s penchant for the far corner of the net. “Great to finish today. (Gabe) had two good shots there, two good finishes.”

Both teams took advantage of the rain delay. For Pequea Valley (13-5-1), it meant a chance to set back on defense and reorganize a counterstrike up the right side.

The Braves had few chances, however, attempting the give-and-go between leading goal scorer Nevin Stoltzfus and Peyton Leitch and Wade Stoltzfus.

For Manheim Central, meanwhile, the rain delay was about carrying the same energy out of the locker room that the Barons showed early on.

“We obviously had the early lead,” Luke Redcay said. “We had that mindset to keep the intensity up and take it to them.”

Rounding out the goal scoring were Barons freshman Bradyn Dombach on a feed into the box from Caden Hartman.

The Braves got on the board with two minutes left to play, with Nevin Stoltzfus passing ahead to Dylan Ratjavong, who slipped the ball past the Central keeper to set the final margin.