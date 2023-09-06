Caden Lausch asked his coach for this chance. The senior had never tried corner kicks and wanted to give them a shot.

That’s why the ball started on his foot. It’s why it ended up in the net.

Logan Handy’s goal, off Lausch’s assist, in the eighth minute was enough for Warwick to edge Manheim Township 1-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer match at Neffsville on Wednesday night.

It was a perfect connection. One that both players envisioned before they walked off the bus.

“I’ve been able to find Logan off those driven balls on almost every corner,” Lausch said. “It just worked. We knew if we were given a chance like that, we were going to make the most of it.”

Warwick (1-0 L-L, 4-0 overall) has a core group of seniors who have seen it all together. They helped the Warriors win the league championship two years ago and they made a memorable run to states last season.

There’s Aiden Troop and A.J. Schwartz in the midfield, Titus Layton in the back and Ethan Beck at keeper. Troop and Layton wear the captain’s armband.

Lausch, a third-year varsity player who gave league MVP Jake Smith an occasional break two years ago, is the one forward in this senior group. Lausch moved from striker to wing this season and began to practice crosses. A corner is just a longer version of that pass.

“He strikes the ball really well,” Warwick coach Matt Wagner said. “He just needed to work on placement.”

Handy is getting major varsity minutes for the first time. He can play center back, holding-mid or just about anywhere.

The 6-foot-2 junior gives Warwick an element it has lacked in recent years: height. Handy elevated above a cluster of players and bounced a ricochet into the net. He yelled, “let’s go!” as the ball was crossing the line.

Set pieces can be game changers when the best teams are on the field. Finishing in the run of play becomes very difficult.

“It feels great to score like that,” Handy said. “I crashed right in and headed the ball into the goal. I was paying attention to the ball and just jumping really high. That’s pretty much it.”

Township (0-1, 1-3), the defending league champ, chased the equalizer for nearly 73 minutes. Despite the best efforts of Max Shaub and Carter Collier, no dangerous chances made their way on frame.

The Blue Streaks’ tough early-season schedule has yielded some tough results. They’ve lost to Central Dauphin, Hershey and Warwick by one goal. They get Chambersburg at home Saturday before a showdown at Hempfield Tuesday.

Warwick used the final few weeks of last season as a springboard into the future. The Warriors failed to qualify for the league playoffs before reaching the district semifinals and winning a state game.

Most of the starting lineup returns from that team. There’s a lot of experience on the roster.

“We came on late last year and we kept on going,” Wagner said. “This year we’re trying to start a little bit earlier instead of waiting until the playoffs.”

The matchups between Section One heavyweights are like chapters in the season-long story. Each one is building toward the conclusion. All anyone really remembers is how the story ends. The final chapter.

Warwick took this one. Both sides understand there’s a lot more to come.

“It’s just a grind,” Lausch said. “We know what we want. We know we’re gonna get there.”

One thing Lausch wanted was to try some corner kicks. Everyone saw how that turned out.