Benjamin Disraeli, the one time Prime Minister of Great Britain, is credited with opining, “There’s lies, damn lies and statistics.”

But, as Foghorn Leghorn once observed, “Figures don’t lie.”

Coming into Monday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls soccer clash against Penn Manor at Comet Field, Manheim Township keeper Elizabeth O’Gorman — and by extension, the Blue Streaks’ defense — had faced 19 shots in seven contests, saving 16.

By contrast, Comets keeper Allie Burkholder and her defense had faced 51, saving 40 in eight starts.

Those stats were a fair prediction of what was to be Monday, in a 3-1 victory for the Blue Streaks (4-0 league, 8-0 overall). A victory that delivered sole possession of first place in the section.

Senior midfielder Liza Suydam had the hat trick Monday, scoring her 12th, 13th and 14th goals of the season to pace the Streaks. She was also a cog in the midfield machinery that dominated play all evening.

“We just had more possession than they did,” Suydam said. “And, we really have a deep bench, we sub all positions, and they had, like, 13 players."

The Comets (3-1, 7-2) indeed were forced to play short as leading scorer Carly Keene (12 goals, 11 assists) scratched with an injury. They also lost Kelly Wall and Lilly Rineer during the course of the game.

“They’re a very good team, and we just don’t have the horses to go with them right now,” Comets coach Bill Zapata said. “I’m happy that we only lost 3-1. It’s not that bad.”

The Streaks’ domination was stark, enjoying an 11-1 edge in corner kicks and 15-1 (unofficially) in shots on goal.

In fact, the Comets cashed their only shot when Rineer passed ahead to Lauren Stoner from the midfield in the 29th minute. Stoner took a touch and regained possession as O’Gorman came out to challenge — and missed — giving Stoner an open look, and her sixth goal of the year.

That evened it up going into the half after Suydam, camped at the far post, headed in Jada Turner’s perfect corner kick service from the right flag in the 10th minute.

The Streaks came out of halftime like gangbusters with five shots on goal in the first six minutes. The pressure continued and produced results in the 59th minute, when Suydam took Jordan Nguyen’s pass from midfield, depositing it in the upper left corner of the net.

Fourteen minutes later, as Eloise Warfel played Suydam’s square pass back to her, Suydam capped her night with the third goal. Suydam’s second and third goals both were from well beyond 35 yards.

“This was important for us,” Suydam said, “because we lost to them last year in leagues. The back of our shirts say, ‘Unfinished business.’ This game was that kind of unfinished business we wanted to deal with.”