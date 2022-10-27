In a year where nothing has come easy for the Lancaster Mennonite girls soccer team, why would their first appearance in the District Three tournament since 2018 be any different?

Completely dominating play, the Blazers needed overtime to post their first postseason victory since the 2017 district quarterfinals. They won 2-1 over Tulpehocken on Maggie Will’s penalty kick in the 87th minute Wednesday evening at Mennonite’s Athletic Complex.

With the win, the top-seeded Blazers (14-2-1) advance to Saturday’s Class 1A semifinals, where they will host Camp Hill, start time TBA. The Lions (117-1) upset Fairfield (11-2-1) 5-2 Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield.

“It’s so fitting,” said Blazers coach Sean Boer. “These girls, all year, nothing has been easy. Having to fight and having to fight and having to fight, the results have been there and we give glory to God.”

The Blazers piled up the offensive opportunities in regulation, 13 in the first half, 17 in the second, holding the Trojans (7-11-2) to just seven opportunities total.

But it was Tulpehocken with the early advantage as a defensive misplay on Devon Stothart’s pass to Faith Forry left the Trojans’ top scorer one-on-one with Blazer keeper Dara Kraenbring.

Forry’s finish in the 17th minute – her 15th goal of the season – was just the 10th goal allowed by Kraenbring (0.59 goals against average) this year.

“Our defense is so solid,” Boer said. “They position-ally play so well. We’ve had stretches (this year) where we can’t get the ball forward and our defense just holds us in there.”

Therewasnoissuegetting the ball forward Wednesday night. Getting it in the net was another story.

The Blazers had their first shot on goal and three successive corners in the first 3:24 of the game. They peppered Trojan keeper Rainna Kulp, who played with reckless aggression – more on that momentarily – with nine shots on goal in regulation, mostly right at her.

“I was just kicking it right into her hands,” said Ava Brubaker, who put three shots on Kulp’s hands.

Brubaker also evened the match in the 38th minute.

Off a Tulpehocken corner kick service, the Trojans’ Chloe Heckman sent the ball over the fence enclosing the pitch.

Will collected Kraenbring’s ensuing goal kick, sending it ahead to Ava Buckwalter. Kulp came out to challenge as Buckwalter passed to Brubaker, but Kulp miskicked the ball.

Brubaker pounced on the miscue, sending it into the net for her 19th goal of the year.

The second half was a continuation of Blazer frustration, with Charlotte Buckwalter hitting the right post and Kulp stoning Brubaker on a hard shot at the post. At one point, the Blazers’ body language telegraphed that doubts were beginning to seep in.

“We started to get more and more nervous,” Boer said. “The way you lose these games is by nor finishing your opportunities.”

The enthusiasm gap coincided with Will leaving the game in the 66th minute – after colliding with Forry at midfield – with muscle cramps in both calves, the left calf a more serious situation.

“My toe was stuck forward,” said Will, “and I couldn’t breathe. It was a little rough.”

After getting treatment, Will returned to the game at the start of overtime. Two minutes in, Brubaker had a breakaway opportunity and Kulp raced off her line, beyond the sanctuary of the 18-yard line, slapping away Brubaker’s shot, which should’ve been a handball foul.

Kulp got the benefit on the call, but four minutes later, when she challenged and creamed Brubaker on another breakaway, the resulting foul earned her a yellow card and Mennonite’s PK opportunity.

Backup keeper Taliyah Reid came off the bench cold, a fact that did not escape the attention of Will, chosen to take the PK.

“I saw that they had to get a new goalie,” said Will. “I was like, ‘Well, I need to go and get it done.’ I took a breath, prayed and stuck to what I knew how to do.”

Reid never had a chance as Will’s shot to the low right corner sizzled into the back of the net, ending the game.