It is matches like the one held Saturday afternoon between Lancaster Mennonite and Lancaster Catholic that make penalty kicks the most brutal way to decide a sporting event.

The Blazers escaped the Crusaders and secured their spot in the District Three Class 2A semifinal round, winning the coin-flip that is the penalty shootout by a score of 6-5.

Matthew Friesen's tally proved to be the difference.

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead, and the match always felt as if one mistake could prove costly.

Mennonite hit the ground running to begin the game, as the Blazers would put a shot on net in the first minute, but it was saved easily by Catholic goalkeeper Nathan Hummer.

The Blazers' offensive players proved to be a thorn in the sides of many defenses, but Hummer and the Crusaders’ back line did an astounding job to keep Mennonite’s forwards at bay.

“Their guys were really resilient,” Blazers' coach Fred Winey said of Catholic’s defensive effort. “Defensively, they worked their socks off.”

It was going to take a stroke of magic for Hummer to be beaten, having totaled 23 saves. The biggest came in the 59th minute, as Hummer glided in the air and palmed away a shot from Mennonite's attack.

Seconds later, the Blazers continued their onslaught with another shot that was cleared off the goal line by a Crusaders' defender. It was a pivotal point in the match, and Catholic refused to break.

Mennonite’s defense was occasionally tested by the Crusaders, but they had fewer opportunities than the Blazers. Their best opportunity of the match was in the second overtime, as the Crusaders sent a shot at Blazers’ goalkeeper Josiah Martin, who calmly pushed it over the top right corner of the goal.

After 110 minutes of hard-played soccer, it came down to the penalty shootout, in which each side scored their five chances. It would come down to a sixth kicker, and Friesen placed his shot past the diving Hummer for Mennonite.

The moment for Martin to be the hero for his team presented itself, and the Blazers would prevail with a stop on Dawson Schreck’s effort.

This was the Crusaders’ second match in a row decided by penalties.

“We missed one on Tuesday night and won, we missed one tonight and lost,” Catholic coach Bryan Fossi said.

Fossi was pleased with his team’s effort against the No. 1-seeded team in the 2A bracket.

“This game was a perfect example of how far they’ve come,” Fossi said.