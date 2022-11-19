Lancaster Cathiolic’s Carson Spangler (17) sends the ball into the circle against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Will O'Malley (4) has his shot blocked by Northwestern Lehigh’s Cayden Fitch (3) during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Will O'Malley (4) and Northwestern Lehigh’s Jack Mauro (2) collide during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Leo Lambert (22) tries to keep the ball in bounds against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Leo Lambert (22) takes the ball downfield against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Carson Spamgler (17) takes off with the ball against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Diego Garcia (10) takes control of the ball against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic poses with the runner-up trophy after falling to Northwestern Lehigh 2-1 in the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic captains Nathan Hummer, left, Will Scott, center, and Diego Garcia, right, pose with the runner-up trophy after falling to Northwestern Lehigh 2-1 in the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Leo Lambert (22) heads the ball on a corner kick against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
Lancaster Cathiolic’s Leo Lambert (22) goes for the header ona corner kick against Northwestern Lehigh during first half action of the PIAA class 2A boys soccer championship game at Eagle View Stadium on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School Saturday Nov. 19, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
Hummer, a four-year starter, embodied Catholic’s magical run in many ways. The senior also beat the odds. He broke his tibia and suffered a partial ligament tear in his left ankle in May. His season was in doubt during the summer.
After a lot of pain and physical therapy, Hummer made it back. Then he broke his nose and missed more than three weeks. He came back from that with his new look.
Catholic coach Bryan Fossi approached Hummer during warmups with a message: “You’re the best goalie in the state,” the coach said. “Go show ’em.”
Hummer did. He was the reason Catholic had a chance. The Crusaders played into the wind in the first half and trailed 1-0 after Jacob Van Lierop put one home in the 21st minute.
The deficit could have been two or three goals heading into intermission. Hummer made a brilliant save on a shot by Jack Mauro that looked destined for the net.
“It’s one thing when you’re doing it in the regular season,” Fossi said. “Doing it in the championship game is higher level. It was amazing to see. I’m glad he’ll be able to send that tape to some colleges.”
A brotherly connection helped Catholic pull even in the 60th minute.
Senior Will Scott sent a ball through the box that found freshman Stephen Scott, who drilled a low shot into the cage.
“It was just incredible,” Will Scott said. “I bet you 50 years from now I’m going to look back on it and I’m going to smile at him. I’m going to be like, ‘Do you remember that time I passed the ball across to you and you scored in the state championship?’ ”
The Scotts momentarily gave Catholic life. Five minutes later, there was a go-ahead goal that will always make the Crusaders wonder.
Hummer appeared to collect the loose ball during a wild scramble in front. One of Northwestern Lehigh’s players slid into the keeper and dislodged it. Mauro put a shot home in the 65th minute and the Tigers were ahead to stay.
Catholic (17-6-2) pushed District Three champ Fleetwood and District 11 champ Northwestern Lehigh (26-1) to the brink. Both games ended by the same score.
“I think it’s something that defines who we are as a team,” Will Scott said. “We always battled back.”
Hummer was still wearing his mask after the medals were handed out and the bags were packed for the return trip home. Batman planned to stay in character for a little while longer.
“I never thought we’d even get to this point,” Hummer said. “I remember back when I was a freshman, a senior mentioned going to states. I thought, ‘We’re never going to do that.’ That sounded impossible.”
The Crusaders didn’t just make it. They nearly won it. When they were handed their runner-up reward, they celebrated the achievement with their fans.
“After the story these boys had, you raise that trophy and be proud of it,” Fossi said. “Because I’m proud of it.”
Catholic finished with a pair of silver medals. Those weren’t the ultimate prize. They were still something to treasure.