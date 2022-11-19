MECHANICSBURG — Nate Hummer looked like he’d stepped out of a comic book by the end. There was a hood to protect him from the cold. A mask to protect his broken nose.

Lancaster Catholic’s players and coaches called their keeper Batman, and they counted on him to play like a superhero.

“I don’t even know if he’s injured any more,” teammate Will Scott said. “I just think he likes wearing the mask. I think it makes the other kids scared of him.”

Lancaster Catholic’s against-all-odds season reached its end Saturday. Northwestern Lehigh knocked off the Crusaders 2-1 in the PIAA Class 2A boys soccer championship game at Cumberland Valley.

The District Three runner-up became the state runner-up. It was a thrilling ride that the boys in the purple and gold won’t soon forget.

“Second in the state is pretty good,” Hummer said. “We were underdogs the whole season. The underdog doesn’t always win. But we won a lot of games we shouldn’t have.”

Hummer, a four-year starter, embodied Catholic’s magical run in many ways. The senior also beat the odds. He broke his tibia and suffered a partial ligament tear in his left ankle in May. His season was in doubt during the summer.

After a lot of pain and physical therapy, Hummer made it back. Then he broke his nose and missed more than three weeks. He came back from that with his new look.

Catholic coach Bryan Fossi approached Hummer during warmups with a message: “You’re the best goalie in the state,” the coach said. “Go show ’em.”

Hummer did. He was the reason Catholic had a chance. The Crusaders played into the wind in the first half and trailed 1-0 after Jacob Van Lierop put one home in the 21st minute.

The deficit could have been two or three goals heading into intermission. Hummer made a brilliant save on a shot by Jack Mauro that looked destined for the net.

“It’s one thing when you’re doing it in the regular season,” Fossi said. “Doing it in the championship game is higher level. It was amazing to see. I’m glad he’ll be able to send that tape to some colleges.”

A brotherly connection helped Catholic pull even in the 60th minute.

Senior Will Scott sent a ball through the box that found freshman Stephen Scott, who drilled a low shot into the cage.

“It was just incredible,” Will Scott said. “I bet you 50 years from now I’m going to look back on it and I’m going to smile at him. I’m going to be like, ‘Do you remember that time I passed the ball across to you and you scored in the state championship?’ ”

The Scotts momentarily gave Catholic life. Five minutes later, there was a go-ahead goal that will always make the Crusaders wonder.

Hummer appeared to collect the loose ball during a wild scramble in front. One of Northwestern Lehigh’s players slid into the keeper and dislodged it. Mauro put a shot home in the 65th minute and the Tigers were ahead to stay.

Catholic (17-6-2) pushed District Three champ Fleetwood and District 11 champ Northwestern Lehigh (26-1) to the brink. Both games ended by the same score.

“I think it’s something that defines who we are as a team,” Will Scott said. “We always battled back.”

Hummer was still wearing his mask after the medals were handed out and the bags were packed for the return trip home. Batman planned to stay in character for a little while longer.

“I never thought we’d even get to this point,” Hummer said. “I remember back when I was a freshman, a senior mentioned going to states. I thought, ‘We’re never going to do that.’ That sounded impossible.”

The Crusaders didn’t just make it. They nearly won it. When they were handed their runner-up reward, they celebrated the achievement with their fans.

“After the story these boys had, you raise that trophy and be proud of it,” Fossi said. “Because I’m proud of it.”

Catholic finished with a pair of silver medals. Those weren’t the ultimate prize. They were still something to treasure.