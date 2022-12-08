Bryan Fossi set a lofty goal before Lancaster Catholic stepped on the field for its first game. He wanted his team to compete with the top dogs in District Three.

That meant challenging Fleetwood, Lancaster Mennonite, Biglerville and the rest. By the time the medals were handed out in November, the Crusaders had outlasted them all.

Catholic reached the district and PIAA boys soccer finals. The Crusaders arrived as a postseason factor.

One more achievement came Catholic’s way this week. The Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association named Fossi the boys coach of the year in Class 2A. It was validation for a man who has lifted his program to new heights.

“I thought they got the wrong email,” Fossi said. “Then I actually saw my name and I was like, ‘No way.’ I was speechless. I’m not gonna lie. I teared up a little bit.”

Fossi’s fifth season with the Crusaders stands alone in school history. Catholic finished 17-6-2, won a Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff game and earned silver medals at districts and states.

A resilient group, led by seniors Will Scott, Nate Hummer and Diego Garcia, set a new standard for future teams to reach. Fossi was the architect. He helped a team with four juniors and three freshmen in the starting lineup reach its potential.

“He knows when things can be fun and when we’ve got to be serious,” Scott said. “Playing for him was a joy for me. He’s got a good sense of humor and cracks jokes all the time. Everything just flows really well when you’re being coached by him.”

It wasn’t always a smooth ride. The first couple of weeks were especially bumpy.

Catholic struggled out of the gate with two losses and two ties. That’s not a typical path to a PIAA final.

“I’ve wanted to stack the schedule for the last couple of years,” Fossi said. “Let’s play the tough teams. Let’s see what we’re made of. We go through the first four games and I’m like, ‘Man, this might be a long season. Why can’t we figure it out?’”

Catholic eventually did. The Crusaders won nine in a row, including a statement victory over Mennonite. Once the playoffs arrived, they were ready to make their run.

The first test brought an eye-opening victory against Hempfield in the L-L League quarterfinals. Then came wins over West Perry and Biglerville to reach the school’s first district final and clinch its first PIAA tournament appearance.

Catholic lost some heartbreakers along the way. The Crusaders led Elco late before falling in the league semis. They lost 2-1 to Fleetwood in districts and Northwestern Lehigh in states. It’s hard not to think about the could-have-beens. There was still much to celebrate.

“Looking back on it, I was in survival mode and I couldn’t really enjoy it,” Fossi said. “Now I’m like, ‘Wow, people dream about going this far. It’s really insane that we made it that far.’ Now the question is, ‘How do we get back there?’”

Fossi took an unusual path to coaching. The 2004 Manheim Township grad was a star goalkeeper who played at Old Dominion and South Florida. He was burned out on soccer by the time his college career ended.

The itch returned when he became a season ticket holder with the Philadelphia Union. He rediscovered his love for the game.

Fossi started the Lancaster City Football Club and ran the amateur program for two years. He then became a goalkeeper coach under Skip Roderick at Elizabethtown College.

“The best feeling you can have is seeing somebody be successful because you helped them,” Fossi said. “I’m really glad I got back into it when I did.”

What was supposed to be a once-a-week gig at E-town became a full-time passion. Joe Dennison resigned as Catholic’s coach in 2017 and a window opened. Fossi reached out to Dennison and asked about the Catholic job.

“Do you love it, man?” Fossi said.

“Yeah,” Dennison replied. “And you’d love it, too.”

Fossi took over in 2018, led Catholic to the district semifinals and has been in charge ever since.

Scott and his fellow seniors arrived in Fossi’s second season. They could tell the Crusaders were headed toward brighter days.

“Things got better every year,” Scott said. “When I first showed up and started to learn what kind of person he was, I knew in the next couple of years something big was gonna happen. It was obvious he deserved it. You could see the work he was putting in on and off the field.”

Although Catholic will have to replace the leadership of its seniors, which is no easy task, the talent is there to keep the Crusaders in contention. They can become a perennial power. A top dog.

Before they look ahead, the players and coaches can take a moment to marvel at what just transpired. It was a one-of-a-kind ride.

“No other team from Lancaster Catholic can say they have a PIAA soccer medal around their neck,” Fossi told his team. “You probably won’t meet another person who has a PIAA or District Three medal. We can be very proud of what you guys did.”

On the way home from the state final, Catholic wore those silver medals. It wasn’t Fleetwood or Mennonite or Biglerville on the big stage. It was the Crusaders.

They were one of the last teams standing.