Lancaster Catholic’s Christian Bressler (6) goes up for the header against Mercyhurst Prep during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic goalkeeper Nathan Hummer (19) punts the ball into play against Mercyhurst Prep during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Will O'Malley (4) takes control of the ball against Mercyhurst Prep during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic goalkeeper Nathan Hummer (19) gets a hug from head coach Bryan Fossi after beating Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 in a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Will Scott (33) heads the ball over Mercyhurst Prep’s Shawn Ganger (10) during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic players run over and celebrate with their fans after beating Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 in a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic senior Will Scott (33) celebrates with fellow senior goalkeeper Nathan Hummer (19) after beating Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 in a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Diego Garcia (10) kicks the ball downfield against Mercyhurst Prep during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Connor Box (9) goes over Mercyhurst Prep’s Eric Gamboa (11) for the header during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Leo Lambert (22) heads the ball in for a score against Mercyhurst Prep during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Leo Lambert (22) takes off with the ball against Mercyhurst Prep during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic’s Carson Spangler (17) heads the ball against Mercyhurst Prep during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys soccer semifinal game at Norwin High School in Irwin Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022.
IRWIN — The fans who traveled 200 miles and braved the gusts of wind and snow flurries were about to receive their reward. Lancaster Catholic’s players were coming to thank them.
The Crusaders didn’t jog across the field. They raced. The adrenaline from another playoff victory was rushing through them.
This one helped Catholic advance to boys soccer’s biggest stage. The Crusaders were headed to the PIAA Class 2A championship game.
Leo Lambert scored twice, Will O’Malley found the net once and Catholic knocked off Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 in the semifinals at Norwin High School Wednesday night. Next is a date with Northwestern Lehigh for state gold Saturday.
Catholic (17-5-2), which was winless after four games and never won a state tournament game before this season, is traveling to a new frontier.
“I never believed this was possible,” Lambert said. “We had a terrible start to the season. The fact that we even made states is an accomplishment in itself. The fact that we made it here is even better.”
CHRIS KNIGHT
No team has followed a longer road to keep its dream alive. From Bald Eagle to Somerset to Norwin, each bus ride was progressively longer for Catholic. Each had a happy trip home.
Mercyhurst (18-4-1), the District 10 champion, was the most formidable challenge to date. Catholic caught a break in the 34th minute and took control.
Fossi wasn’t surprised that Lambert was the one to cash in that chance. The striker’s relentlessness has paid off before.
“Leo is the type of kid who will give me every minute every single game,” Fossi said. “I don’t need to sub him out. I can just put him out there. He puts his head down. He does his thing. His tenacity will show on the field.”
The mistake seemed to momentarily unnerve Mercyhurst.
O’Malley scored after a series of headers, one an assist by Diego Garcia, after Carson Spangler’s throw-in. It was 2-0 in the 37th minute.
Lambert delivered another crushing goal in the second half. Just 41 seconds after Shea Weislogel put Mercyhurst on the board, Lambert quickly stretched the lead to 3-1. That’s where it stayed.
Fossi, a Manheim Township grad, took over at Catholic in 2018 with hopes of turning the Crusaders into a power. The coach wanted to be in the same sentence with Hempfield, Lancaster Mennonite and his alma mater.
“I wanted to make Lancaster Catholic one of them,” Fossi said. “I wanted to make strong runs deep into the playoffs. This means a lot to these boys, to me and to the program.”
Catholic is the only Lancaster-Lebanon League team still playing. The District Three runner-up has an unusual mix with four seniors, four juniors and three freshmen in the starting lineup. The pieces fit, even if there were some growing pains in the beginning.
“At the start, it was a lot of young guys,” junior Dawson Schreck said. “It was like, ‘Oh boy, how is this going to work?’ Somehow we brought it together and we bonded really well. A little bit of immaturity helps lighten the mood. That might be it. Everyone loves each other. That’s all it’s about.”
Catholic’s players will never forget that sprint they made across the field on a dark, chilly night three hours from home. Roughly two dozen parents and fans were cheering. They were waving a school banner.
Three long trips west were the price Catholic paid for a chance at school history.
“I think a lot of us are living in the moment right now,” Schreck said. “We’re riding it out and taking it as far as we can go.”
There’s only one trip left. It’s one the Crusaders never thought they’d make.