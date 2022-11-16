IRWIN — The fans who traveled 200 miles and braved the gusts of wind and snow flurries were about to receive their reward. Lancaster Catholic’s players were coming to thank them.

The Crusaders didn’t jog across the field. They raced. The adrenaline from another playoff victory was rushing through them.

This one helped Catholic advance to boys soccer’s biggest stage. The Crusaders were headed to the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

Leo Lambert scored twice, Will O’Malley found the net once and Catholic knocked off Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 in the semifinals at Norwin High School Wednesday night. Next is a date with Northwestern Lehigh for state gold Saturday.

Catholic (17-5-2), which was winless after four games and never won a state tournament game before this season, is traveling to a new frontier.

“I never believed this was possible,” Lambert said. “We had a terrible start to the season. The fact that we even made states is an accomplishment in itself. The fact that we made it here is even better.”

No team has followed a longer road to keep its dream alive. From Bald Eagle to Somerset to Norwin, each bus ride was progressively longer for Catholic. Each had a happy trip home.

Mercyhurst (18-4-1), the District 10 champion, was the most formidable challenge to date. Catholic caught a break in the 34th minute and took control.

A routine pass back to the keeper unexpectedly slipped under Landon Spero’s foot. The junior scrambled and saved the ball from the line. Lambert was there to tap it home.

“I came out here knowing I was going to try to press everything,” Lambert said. “It just so happened that their player made a mistake. I was able to clean it up. Thankfully.”

Catholic coach Bryan Fossi didn’t even see the stunning play unfold. He was watching the midfield in anticipation of the keeper’s kick.

Fossi wasn’t surprised that Lambert was the one to cash in that chance. The striker’s relentlessness has paid off before.

“Leo is the type of kid who will give me every minute every single game,” Fossi said. “I don’t need to sub him out. I can just put him out there. He puts his head down. He does his thing. His tenacity will show on the field.”

The mistake seemed to momentarily unnerve Mercyhurst.

O’Malley scored after a series of headers, one an assist by Diego Garcia, after Carson Spangler’s throw-in. It was 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Lambert delivered another crushing goal in the second half. Just 41 seconds after Shea Weislogel put Mercyhurst on the board, Lambert quickly stretched the lead to 3-1. That’s where it stayed.

Fossi, a Manheim Township grad, took over at Catholic in 2018 with hopes of turning the Crusaders into a power. The coach wanted to be in the same sentence with Hempfield, Lancaster Mennonite and his alma mater.

“I wanted to make Lancaster Catholic one of them,” Fossi said. “I wanted to make strong runs deep into the playoffs. This means a lot to these boys, to me and to the program.”

Catholic is the only Lancaster-Lebanon League team still playing. The District Three runner-up has an unusual mix with four seniors, four juniors and three freshmen in the starting lineup. The pieces fit, even if there were some growing pains in the beginning.

“At the start, it was a lot of young guys,” junior Dawson Schreck said. “It was like, ‘Oh boy, how is this going to work?’ Somehow we brought it together and we bonded really well. A little bit of immaturity helps lighten the mood. That might be it. Everyone loves each other. That’s all it’s about.”

Catholic’s players will never forget that sprint they made across the field on a dark, chilly night three hours from home. Roughly two dozen parents and fans were cheering. They were waving a school banner.

Three long trips west were the price Catholic paid for a chance at school history.

“I think a lot of us are living in the moment right now,” Schreck said. “We’re riding it out and taking it as far as we can go.”

There’s only one trip left. It’s one the Crusaders never thought they’d make.