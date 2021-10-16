Yes, the Lampeter-Strasburg girls soccer team is “that team.”

The team that fights for every possession. The team that responds after giving up a game-tying goal. The team that stops to celebrate a Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinal victory by taking a team picture in the midst of steady downpour.

And Saturday night in Kinzers, the Pioneers were the team earning a spot in next Tuesday’s L-L girls soccer semifinals after a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over the Braves of Pequea Valley.

“We take pictures all the time. We’re that team,” Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Emily Lebo said with a laugh. “We haven’t been in the L-L playoffs in a really long time so to win the first round — since the last time we were in it, we lost, here — and make it on to the semifinals is just a great way to go into next week.”

In the semis, the Section Two runner-up Pioneers (12-6) will face Section One co-champ and defending league champion Manheim Township — a 3-1 winner over Cocalico on Saturday — at a site to be announced.

Early in Saturday’s contest, Lampeter-Strasburg had the better of possession but had little luck at the net, perhaps due to the wind and rain, but mostly because of the stingy Pequea Valley defense and the aggressive play of PV keeper Madison Weaver.

But midway through the first half, the Pioneers found the back of the net on a breakaway when a looping pass from the midfield fell to Chloe Bucher between two Braves defenders. Weaver stuffed Bucher’s initial shot, but the freshman struck the rebound into the wide-open net for a 1-0 L-S advantage.

That’s the way things would stay until 12 minutes into the second half, when the Braves (12-6-1), champions of Section Four and a resilient bunch themselves, tallied the equalizer on Deena Stoltzfus’ short-range blast from inside the box.

“Tonight, facing a very good L-S team, we rallied time after time,” Pequea Valley coach Steve Morris said. “We had a couple chances and it got away from us, but I’m very proud.”

L-S pulled ahead just eight minutes later, when Sophia Rhodes knocked in the eventual game-winner off the left post and into the net.

“We overcome when we get scored on, whether it’s when we’re down or tied up,” Lebo said. “That’s the number one thing in the postseason is recognizing everyone is going to be good. We have to keep our head up and they did that.”

While the Pioneers are moving on in leagues, Pequea Valley’s historic season could be over. The Braves currently sit outside the top 10 in the District Three Class 2A power rankings, which would be short of a playoff berth if the standings hold.

“The fact that we’re probably not going to go to districts after winning sections is kind of hard to take,” Morris said. “We had a great season, our best season to date, and they played very well tonight. Good things are coming, I guess.”