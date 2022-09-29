The English rock band Iron Maiden made its name in the 1980s Heavy Metal Era.

One could make the case for the 2022 Lancaster Mennonite Girls soccer team being the Iron Maidens.

Short-staffed from the jump this season, the Blazers have competed with an 11-player roster since early in the season after Rhylee Brennan went down with an injury. Eleven players, for 80 minutes, sounds like a tee-shirt slogan.

The Blazers (4-1 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four, 7-1 overall) haven’t suffered much on the pitch, consistently finding a way to win. Which they did again Wednesday evening, defeating visiting Pequea Valley 2-0 to sweep the season series.

Ava Brubaker scored her 10th goal of the season, Maggie Will added her sixth and sophomore keeper Darah Kraenbring, in her second year of varsity, made nine saves for her fourth shutout of the season. The Blazers, the top-ranked team in Class 1A in District Three, regained possession of first place from the Braves (3-2-1, 6-41) in the seesaw section.

The Braves challenged Kraenbring early – seven minutes in – and often with three shots on goal in the space of two minutes. Two of the shots, in succession, were inside the 6-yard keeper’s box.

“It was a little bit of a reflex,” Kraenbring said of the saves. “I’d like to say it’s all skill. It’s definitely not.”

Modesty aside, it was skill that she relied on with seven minutes left in the first half and the match still scoreless. From deep in the box, PV’s Morgan Graham took a shot point blank, near the left post. Kraenbring dove and smothered it.

“You gotta do what you can to get there,” she said. “When you’ve played goalie for a long time (it’s Kraenbring’s seventh season as a keeper), it just kind of comes naturally.”

In all, she faced seven shots on goal and 16 scoring opportunities in the first half, burnishing her .714 goals against average and .91 save percentage.

The Blazers got her a goal in the 37th minute. Playing down the right side, Charlotte Buckwalter sent the ball to Brubaker, filling the right slot.

Brubaker sent a cross to the far post, delighting when it tucked inside the post, nestling in the side of the net.

“I’ve taken that shot whenever I’m that close,” said Brubaker, who acknowledged she was a little surprised when it went in. “It was a team effort getting it from one end of the field to the other. I just happened to be on the finishing end of it.”

The goal broke the Braves’ streak of 403 scoreless minutes, dating back to Maggie Will’s goal in the 34th minute of the first meeting between the teams.

“Wow,” Brubaker said. “That’s crazy.”

The Blazers zealously protected their advantage, despite playing 10 vs. 11 because of momentary injuries – on three occasions – for a total of 8:38. Iron maidens indeed.

“We do the best we can,” said Brubaker, one of four seniors. “The work ethic on this team is insane. We all love each other, and play for each other on and off the ball.”

The Braves had a golden opportunity to tie the contest in the 51st minute off Kendyl Keen’s corner kick, but Trinity Rosa’s goal was waved off on an offsides call.

The Blazers got an insurance goal with 9:57 to play, off a free kick restart.

Lining up five yards in from the right touch line, and 10 yards from the end line, Buckwalter served to the far post. The ball dropped to the pitch and took a bounce, right to Maggie Will who cleaned up the leftovers for her sixth goal, Buckwalter’s second assist of the game and seventh of the season.