If your opponent never darkens your goal, then one goal is all you need.

One goal was all Donegal needed Thursday night in Mount Joy as the Indians (2-0-3 league, 4-2-3 overall) remained unbeaten in Section Three play with a 1-0 victory over McCaskey.

On a wind-blown first evening of fall, senior midfielder Gina Phillips delivered the only goal the Tribe would need, in the 14th minute, taking a through ball from Laken Merchant on the right wing and driving it into the back of the net.

“She crossed into the middle,” Phillips said. “I ran on from the right and put it in.”

While the only goal of the match, it was far from the only opportunity for the Indians, who used a strong midfield game to dominate play.

Totaling up 14 shots on goal and five corner kick restarts, the Indians never let the Red Tornado (2-3, 5-3-1) create any opportunities.

“It felt like they were everywhere,” said Tornado coach Christina Portelli. “They shifted really well, moved well as a team.”

The Tribe’s offensive embargo neutralized McCaskey’s high-scoring senior midfielder, Lucie DeSyon, who entered the game with 15 goals and 32 points.

While she had a touch or two along the way, her first – and only – dangerous opportunity came with just under two minutes to play when she challenged keeper Hailey Sideman at the near post.

Sideman’s save sent the ball over the end line for a corner kick, but the Tornado couldn’t generate anything off the restart as the game clock wound down.

In a year when perennially immortal Elco appears to be merely mortal, Section Three is developing into an on-any-given-day grouping.

On a Kaitlyn Hurst goal Cocalico (4-0-1, 7-2-1) maintained a tenuous grip on first place in the section with a 1-0 victory over Elco (2-1-2, 4-4-2) Thursday afternoon.

The Indians hold second, four points behind the Eagles, with Elco a point behind the Tribe and Mc-Caskey three points behind Elco.

“It does look that way,” Portelli agreed, “looks like there’s lots of contenders. It keeps shifting around every game.”

“That’s definitely what we see,” Phillips said. “The section is wide open.”