Dropping in at Manheim Township on the first day of practice for girls soccer, a visitor sought recommendations for player photos.

As coach Terry Law recited names and the visitor, struggling to keep up, ran out of room on his tablet, it became apparent: the Blue Streaks are blessed with a deep roster and a wealth of returning talent.

The defending Lancaster-Lebanon League and PIAA District Three Class 4A champion Streaks return 15 players who saw significant playing time during the 2022 season.

Quite a season it was as the Streaks won their season opener and kept on winning, through the regular season, the league playoffs and district playoffs, 23 straight times in all. As all things must end, the magical run ended with an upset loss in the first round of the state playoffs.

All of which, Law will tell you, has no significance in 2023. “The whole thought process with us right now, and will be all year, is you’re not the ’22s. You are the ’23s. You have to write your own book, create your own legacy.”

“And we’re starting to embrace that,” Law shared. “I said, ‘We can’t look back. That’s been written and, most importantly, the run is over.’ Even if we brought every single player back, the dynamic would be different.”

Needless to say, not every single player has been brought back. It only seems that way.

One player who is back is senior forward Ava Byrne, who scored 11 goals – including the double-overtime game-winner in the district championship – while notching 16 assists.

“Last year, we were the ’22s,” said the two-time All-Section One and All-League honoree, echoing her coach’s mantra. “The ’23s want to make their own name. We’re really proud of that season, but we’re definitely a different group. We lost some big pieces.”

The biggest piece is center-mid Liza Suydam. Suydam, now playing at Monmouth University, scored 31 goals for the Streaks in ’22, with seven assists, resetting the school record for goals scored in a single season and in a career, 51. She also staked her claim to second place in school annals for points for a season, 69, and a career, 124.

She was one of four Streaks — along with Jada Turner (eight goals, seven assists), Eloise Warfel (10-6) and Anika Krasnai (8-8) — who walked across the graduation stage in June, taking 142 points with them.

The cupboard, however, is far from bare. In addition to Byrne, the Streaks return the entire defensive rotation of Libby Hughes, Cina Teklai Sophia Russinko, Maisy Lapp, Elaine Warfel, Ella Byrne and two-time All-Section One and All-League Star Savannah Reed, who scored four goals with 12 assists.

“She’s like a college student, in terms of IQ in how she reads the game,” Law said of Reed.

They provide a bulwark in front of returning keeper Elizabeth “Biz” O’Gorman, who fashioned a 0.50 goals against average in 2022. O’Gorman entered this season with 23 career shutouts, one behind Elizabeth “Bits” Hoerner’s 24, taking over the top spot in a 2-0 victory over Ephrata last week.

Also available in the net, after missing 2022 with an injury, is Marianthi Saxinger, who had a 0.33 GAA in 2021 while sharing duties with O’Gorman.

There is depth in the midfield with Ally Mulholland (seven goals, nine assists), Jordan Nguyen (3-5), Nikki Nguyen (4-2), Regan Taylor (4-6) and Keagan McIntyre. Liv Parmer, who had eight goals and seven assists as a freshman, will miss the season with an injury.

All of which points to the Streaks as the team to beat, both in the section and the league.

“Having pressure is a privilege,” said O’Gorman, repeating Law’s law. “So we need to keep that pressure up.”

From Law’s point of view, it’s not that cut and dry. “Everybody’s gunning for us and we know it,” he said. “We’re not that naïve to say that’s not the case.

“Quite honestly, Hempfield lost two kids from last year and Warwick lost four. Yes, there was a big player (Olivia Shertzer) in there, (but) they still have the guts of a really good team. They made a great run last year and you can’t overlook them at all.”

He’s spot on. The Warriors, league runners-up and semifinalists in 4A districts, are in a similar position as Township, having graduated Shertzer, now playing at West Virginia, and Devon Deery (PSU-Berks) among others.

As coach Wendell Hannaford observes, the Warriors are “… proud of their accomplishments last season, but aren’t satisfied. We will let our play on the field do the talking.”

Nor can you overlook the other sections. In Section Two, two-time defending champion Ephrata returns Section MVP Emily Weidner (21 goals, 18 assists) to face challenges from Solanco, Elizabethtown and Manheim Central.

It is a young and inexperienced Elco squad shooting for its ninth straight Section Three title, and 11th in 13 years. That lack of experience is good news for perennial challenger Cocalico, ready to ascend to the top.

Playing with a bare-minimum roster of 12 players, Lancaster Mennonite defied the odds to win the Section Four title and advance to the semifinals of the District Three 1A championships. Graduating Ava Brubaker, Ava Buckwalter and Maggie Will likely brings the Blazers back to the pack, making the title race a competitive one with no clear favorite.