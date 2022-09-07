Never say never.
When Bill Zapata walked off the pitch at Hersheypark Stadium in June 2011 after coaching Penn Manor to its third PIAA Girls State Championship final – and two state titles – in 10 years, he knew it was his last game as head coach of the Comets. It was time for him to step away.
“I just didn’t have time to coach them anymore,” he said.
Over the years, his Spanish language students at the high school and Manor Middle would ask the question: Are you ever going to coach the high school again?
“I would tell them, ‘Nope. Never again. I’m retired. I’m done,’ ” Zapata replied.
Still, he didn’t entirely remove himself from the program, following it as a fan, on the road and at home where he, and his dog, could be found sitting on the hill behind the Comet Field scoreboard. “We’d sit there, I’d eat a sandwich, he had his toys.
“I probably watch 75% of the games,” he said. “I taught some of them and it was just fun to watch them.”
Flash forward to 2022. Who’s that guy with the whistle and lanyard, overseeing the Comet girls soccer team as it trains?
Bill Zapata. “Here I am, coaching these seniors who (I taught) in seventh grade five years ago,” he said. “Never say never. That is so true.”
“A lot of the upperclassmen knew him as a teacher and knew what he could bring into the program,” said senior midfielder Lauren Kligge, one of 12 players returning from the 2021 L-L League championship team. “The freshmen coming in were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ And then they hear about the amazing things he’s done for the program. It’s like, ‘Wow! We could be good!’ ”
“We were all super happy,” said Carley Keene, the Comets’ high-scoring senior forward. “We’d heard how he’d won states and how involved he was.”
“He’s created so much positive change,” offered senior keeper and tri-captain Allison Burkholder. “It’s different, but a good different.”
Speaking of different, Zapata’s return is somewhat a call back to 2002. As it was 20 years ago, the Comets are the defending league champions. As it was 20 years ago, perhaps, they underachieved in the District Three tournament. As they did 20 years ago, can they win another state championship?
While the jury is out on that – girls soccer is a far different landscape than it was then; for starters it’s now played in the fall, not in the spring and there are many more programs competing – it’s undeniable that Penn Manor will be in the thick of the battle to defend, not only the league title, but also its shared title defense within the confines of a hyper-competitive Section One.
“We have all the pieces we need to have a good season,” said Keene, who had 16 goals and 10 assists in ’21. “We’re fit and ready for what’s ahead of us.”
“We need to make sure we’re not too cocky,” said Kligge, relishing the role of the hunted, rather than hunter. “Other teams are going to be after us.”
One of those other teams will be Manheim Township. After splitting the season series, each winning on the other’s pitch, the Comets defeated the Blue Streaks 2-1 for the league title. It was an accomplishment that went from hypothetical to possible when Kligge’s free kick goal in the first meeting of the season broke a streak of frustration extending back to Sept. 19, 2012.
The Comets prevailed 2-1 that day. From there, Township won 14 times with three ties.
The Streaks would dearly like to start a new streak. With senior All-State midfielder and section MVP Liza Suydam (seven goals, seven assists), Ava Byrne (11, seven) and Ally Mulholland (eight, five) heading 14 returning letter-winners, that’s a reachable goal.
Hempfield, with Blythe Jacobs, Izzy Masengarb, Kat Morgan and veteran keeper Emileigh Antesberger; Warwick, with West Virginia recruit Olivia Shertzer pacing 14 returning vets; and Cedar Crest, with 14 letter-winners as well, all promise to make each time out in the section a challenge. Don’t sleep on Cones-toga Valley, coming off an atypical year.
Outside of Section One, the L-L’s biennial realignment has created some interesting competition across the other three sections.
Section Two
Ephrata ran the table in Section Two in ’21, winning its sixth section title. The Mountaineers will once again face challenges from four-time Section Two titlist – and five-time champion overall – Manheim Central; Elizabethtown, gunning for its sixth section crown; and Lampeter-Strasburg, under the guidance of former assistant Taylor Garraffa.
The new player in the section is Solanco, under new coach and former assistant Matt Jansen. Realigned from Section Three, the Golden Mules look to sustain and improve the program’s forward progress achieved in recent seasons.
Section Three
Elco has won seven Section Three titles in a row, and nine in 10 years. Shooting for the program’s 13th title overall, the Raiders will face the annual challenge of Cocalico, which won its only section title in 2012.
The section welcomes newest member McCaskey, realigned from Section Two, and the Red Tornado showed some offensive firepower in its season opening win over Milton Hershey, with Lucie DeSyon (five goals), Jaylin Berrios (three goals, one assist), Galia Guerrero (two assists) and goalkeeper Sarah Crowley (two assists) leading the attack.
New coaches take over at Donegal (Adam Morris) and Octorara (Randy Simmons). Indians striker Laken Merchant has drawn interest from Jefferson College, while teammate Sofia Floyd is on the radar for Holy Family University.
Section Four
Fresh off winning its first Section Four title, Pequea Valley, paced by Elena Esh (10 goals, two assists) and Morgan Graham (eight, two) renews pleasantries with Annville-Cleona, led by Sage Sherk (eight, four); Northern Lebanon, looking for its second title in three years with Hannah Tinder (seven goals); and two-time champion Lancaster Catholic. Lancaster Mennonite vies to return to the relevance that put 17 title laurels in the Blazers trophy case.
At this time, Lancaster Country Day does not have enough healthy athletes to safely field a team in 11-on-11 competition. As such, Country Day will not participate in an interscholastic season in 2022.