Never say never.

When Bill Zapata walked off the pitch at Hersheypark Stadium in June 2011 after coaching Penn Manor to its third PIAA Girls State Championship final – and two state titles – in 10 years, he knew it was his last game as head coach of the Comets. It was time for him to step away.

“I just didn’t have time to coach them anymore,” he said.

Over the years, his Spanish language students at the high school and Manor Middle would ask the question: Are you ever going to coach the high school again?

“I would tell them, ‘Nope. Never again. I’m retired. I’m done,’ ” Zapata replied.

Still, he didn’t entirely remove himself from the program, following it as a fan, on the road and at home where he, and his dog, could be found sitting on the hill behind the Comet Field scoreboard. “We’d sit there, I’d eat a sandwich, he had his toys.

“I probably watch 75% of the games,” he said. “I taught some of them and it was just fun to watch them.”

Flash forward to 2022. Who’s that guy with the whistle and lanyard, overseeing the Comet girls soccer team as it trains?

Bill Zapata. “Here I am, coaching these seniors who (I taught) in seventh grade five years ago,” he said. “Never say never. That is so true.”

“A lot of the upperclassmen knew him as a teacher and knew what he could bring into the program,” said senior midfielder Lauren Kligge, one of 12 players returning from the 2021 L-L League championship team. “The freshmen coming in were like, ‘Who is this guy?’ And then they hear about the amazing things he’s done for the program. It’s like, ‘Wow! We could be good!’ ”

“We were all super happy,” said Carley Keene, the Comets’ high-scoring senior forward. “We’d heard how he’d won states and how involved he was.”