They expected to win every tournament from the moment they came together in second grade. Many times they delivered.

Logan Kless has souvenirs to prove it. About 50 are still on display.

“I have a whole coat rack full of medals,” the junior back said. “It’s always fun to go home and see them.”

From their early soccer days as Elco United to becoming the centerpieces of today’s high school team, these Raiders have shared the ride. They’re juniors and seniors now, and expectations haven’t changed.

Elco started 8-1 and moved into first place in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three.

“We all grew up together and got the chemistry going,” junior forward Dallas George said. “Now we’re just looking to keep going up.”

Camden Marquette has emerged as the league’s scoring sensation. The junior piled up 18 goals in his first nine games. Donegal’s LD Hanes and Cocalico’s Luke Main were next with 11 goals entering play Thursday.

Marquette sent home the overtime winner when Elco defeated Donegal 1-0 at Mount Joy Tuesday. The Raiders count on Marquette to finish his chances.

“He does a lot of crazy things that I don’t even think are possible,” said Kless, who has to defend Marquette in practice. “I’m always confident when he gets the ball inside the box.”

Marquette is a four-sport athlete who runs cross country, plays basketball and competes in the mile in track. His 6-foot-2 frame makes him a handful on the soccer field. He’s the first to headers and his long strides help him create space.

Occasionally, Marquette has peeked at his stats. They’re hard to ignore. He also had eight assists heading into Thursday and has played a role in 26 of the first 29 goals Elco scored.

“I just have the team helping me,” said Marquette, who plays club soccer for Penn FC. “All the assists come from them. I feel like I’m getting the ball passed and crossed to me, and I’m putting it in.”

That was the first golden goal for Marquette, whose dad, Brian, played at Cedar Crest and is an assistant coach at Elco. The win over Donegal kept Elco alone in first, one game ahead of Cocalico.

“He’s going off,” George said of Marquette. “He’s scoring every game basically. I do what I can to get him the ball and he scores. He’s pretty good at placing it where he wants it. We’ve just got to have confidence that he can do that every time for us.”

Elco’s defense is anchored by Kless along with Kody Boyer, Nic Miller and Luke Macchione in front of keeper Chandler Ehrhart. That group has posted five consecutive shutouts.

George had three goals and two assists before Thursday’s game against Cocalico. He set up Marquette’s winner against Donegal. Landon Gettle had three goals, Ben Macchione had three goals and four assists, and Ashton Beck had four assists.

Elco is ranked sixth in the District Three Class 3A power ratings with its only loss coming against No. 3 Conrad Weiser. The Raiders are hoping to qualify for the state tournament.

These are good times at Elco.

“It’s a lot of fun playing with the guys you’ve played with your whole life,” George said. “Off the field, to be a team, you’ve got to have the chemistry and the bonding. It’s more fun hanging out with these guys than anyone else. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Elco’s players haven’t won a medal in high school, yet. They hope to change that this season.

Kless would happily make some room on the coat rack.