Devin Schmitt has attempted this shot more times than he can remember. He placed the ball 12 yards out and tried to pick a corner.

Whether he was in his backyard on a small net with no one watching or in front of a big crowd in his home stadium, the most important part remained the same. Relax.

“When I’m in that position, I just need to remember to take a deep breath,” Schmitt said. “Calm down and do what I practiced.”

Hempfield knows it can count on Schmitt in the most pressure-packed moments. The striker is just about automatic from those 12 yards. His penalty kick lifted Hempfield over Manheim Township 2-1 in overtime in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer match at Landisville on Thursday night.

The second meeting featuring two of the L-L’s superpowers was filled with dramatic twists and turns. Schmitt was given final say. He sent everyone home.

“He has been so steady with the PKs for us this year,” Hempfield coach Mark Ashley said. “He has ice in his veins. He knows where he’s gonna put it and he’s able to execute it.”

The hardest part about describing this back-and-forth struggle is finding the place to start. The first goal is as good as any.

After Hempfield and Township battled to a scoreless draw 16 days earlier, the rematch was nil-nil nearing the midway point of the second half. That’s nearly 160 minutes without a goal.

Zach Antesberger scored off a pass from Diellon Trinaku during a scramble off a corner. It was 1-0 in the 60th minute. One felt like enough.

Manheim Township’s Max Shaub had other thoughts. The forward, who’s tied with Daven Calderon for the team lead with seven goals, tied it in the 69th minute.

What led to that finish made it even more interesting. Shaub lived a novel in the second half. He drilled shots off the left post twice in the span of two minutes. Then he had a point-blank look that was denied by Matthew Roth after Township fell behind.

Shaub shrugged it off and rolled in the equalizer. He raced toward Township’s student section to celebrate.

After Kena Bekere’s header off the crossbar nearly won it for Hempfield in the closing seconds, it was off to OT.

The penalty kick came in the 8th minute of the first overtime when Township was whistled for a handball in the box. It was a crushing ending to such a titanic match. Some fans jeered and some Blue Streaks players ripped off their jerseys in frustration once Schmitt scored.

“Some things you just can’t control,” Township coach Kevin Baker said. “That’s soccer. That’s life. It’s a tough way to lose any game, especially a tight, heavyweight game like this. It felt like we were slugging it out together.”

It felt like the playoffs. It felt like the championship. The reality is little was resolved by these thrilling 87-plus minutes.

Hempfield (6-0-1 L-L, 7-3-2 overall) moved a game ahead of Township (5-1-1, 7-4-1) in the section. That’s it. Both still have gold medal aspirations and both know they might see each other again.

“They’re very good competition,” said Schmitt, whose 11 goals lead Hempfield. “They held their own. They’re a very good team. But we are, too. It was just who really wanted it more.”

Even with all the confidence Hempfield had in Schmitt, the penalty was stressful. Township keeper Tyler Mulholland is tough to beat.

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Antesberger said. “We’ve played against this goalie in PKs before and he’s done pretty well. I’ll give it to him. As soon as I saw it hit the back of the net, it was a sigh of relief.”

Schmitt found the calm from all those childhood attempts in his backyard. He took the shot like no one was watching.