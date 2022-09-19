The stat didn’t make any sense. How could Ben Ammon have only one assist?

The Hempfield senior is always in the middle of the field, often has the ball on his foot and is constantly creating chances. One assist? That number was sure to climb.

It started Monday night. Ammon’s picture-perfect corner set up Devin Schmitt for Hempfield’s first goal, and the Black Knights knocked off Warwick 2-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys soccer game at Landisville.

Ammon’s second assist was a beauty.

“I think there’s a lot more assists and goals coming,” Hempfield coach Mark Ashley said. “The guys are starting to figure out how to make runs off him when he gets the ball.”

Hempfield and Warwick, the defending league champion, were locked in a scoreless draw for more than 50 minutes when Ammon settled in for a corner from the right side.

The center midfielder, voted a captain by his teammates along with center back Jack Tankesley, served one into the middle of the box. Schmitt was waiting to head it home.

“We kind of know when he’s taking the corner kicks that he’s going to put it into a dangerous area,” Schmitt said. “When he does that, it’s a free ball. Whoever gets to it first. Hopefully we can get it and redirect it on the goal.”

Winning corner kicks is typically a big man’s enterprise. Schmitt, whose eight goals are the most by a Section One player, has a knack for finding the net.

Once the ball cleared the first defender, Schmitt was a step ahead for the finish. It always looks so easy when it works. But it takes a flawless connection to make it happen.

“Devin is a good aggressive player,” Ammon said. “I’ve been playing with him for years. We understand each other really well. I’m happy he’s my teammate, that’s for sure. I’m glad I’m not playing against him.”

It didn’t take long for Hempfield to extend its lead and for Ammon to increase a different number on his scoring ledger. The senior delivered his first goal, off a pass from Ethan Bus, just 39 seconds after breaking the tie.

Hempfield was ahead 2-0 in the 52nd minute. The climb was too steep for Warwick (1-2-1 L-L, 5-3-1 overall).

Ammon estimated he could put a corner in the center of the box on 70% to 80% of his attempts. That creates a lot of anxiety for an opposing defense.

“I just try to focus on my technique, really,” Ammon said. “Don’t lean over the ball. Don’t get over the top of it. Just try to put it in a dangerous area and hopefully one of the guys will win the ball.”

Schmitt, meanwhile, is quick to point out why he has such an impressive goal total.

“A lot of them have been from Ben playing me a brilliant ball,” he said. “A lot of the other midfielders, too. They just find those pockets and they allow us to get in behind the defense and score.”

Hempfield (3-0-1, 4-2-2) is tied with Manheim Township for first in the section. The two sides played to a scoreless draw last week and will meet again in Landisville on Sept. 29.

Ammon said he’s happy with how the team is progressing. The Black Knights are playing better now than three weeks ago. Their center-mid is a huge part of it.

“He has such great vision,” Ashley said. “He has an ability to play the properly weighted pass. He has been really dangerous for us. We just haven’t been able to finish them up until now.”

Ammon doubled his assist total in one night. It won’t stay at two for long.