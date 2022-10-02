All of the photos looked so similar. No matter how old Will Scott was, or how tall he’d grown, he wore some version of the same uniform.

From CYAA to Lancaster Catholic, playing soccer meant being a Crusader.

“Purple and gold have always been colors of comfort for me,” Scott said. “I see those colors and I feel like I’m at home. Purple and gold have been the legacy. It’s really cool to see how far it’s come.”

This is the last call at Catholic for Scott and his fellow seniors. They’re trying to make these next few weeks memorable.

Catholic (6-1 L-L, 9-2-2) is in first place in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four and is riding a nine-game winning streak.

When the Crusaders held their Senior Night against Northern Lebanon Thursday, families put together posters that tied together the years. Scott’s featured throw-ins and free kicks from when he was a little guy to today.

Scott is one of the central figures in Catholic’s successful run. The senior switched from center-mid to center back to accommodate an influx of young players in the midfield. Despite the move to a defensive position, he has piled up five goals and two assists.

The intangibles he brings are equally important.

The season started poorly for Catholic. The Crusaders were 0-2-2 after four games while Scott dealt with a hamstring injury. That’s when he took a leap of faith and reinforced his confidence in his teammates.

“I was like, ‘We can make the season 14-2-2,” he said. “We’ve just got to put our hearts and minds to it. We’ve got a very talented team. We’ve got kids who have played with each other for a while. We’ve got good chemistry. We’ve just had to make it happen.”

The Senior Night game, which also recognized Nathan Hummer, Jansen Hoffard, Diego Garcia, Travis Cleveland, Xavier Molina and Ethan Munoz, brought new thrills.

Catholic won 3-2 after rallying from a two-goal deficit with a late score in regulation and one in overtime. Dawson Schreck tied it and Hoffard won it.

Schreck has four goals and two assists. Leo Lambert leads the team with six goals and Carson Spangler, one of those freshman midfielders, has five assists.

Hoffard has his own CYAA memories. The senior, whose collage included photos in the shape of his No. 28, grew up here before spending eighth and ninth grades in Utah. He returned to Lancaster for his final three years of high school.

The golden goal against Northern Lebanon was a career highlight for Hoffard, who put together a three-part celebration with the student section that cheered for Catholic through 88 minutes.

“First I was just kind of pointing to the fans,” Hoffard said. “They’re the Crusader Crazies. They’ve been with us and they’ve supported us. A lot of them are my really good friends.”

Hoffard then cupped his hand to his ear to ask them to scream a little louder. Then he dialed up an imaginary phone, which was a tribute to his favorite track star: Grant Holloway.

Scott and Hoffard, who run hurdles together in the spring, usually anchor the back line with Hoffard on the left side. Catholic moved him forward when they were trailing.

It was a throwback to those younger Crusader days, when Hoffard was always a striker. He rediscovered his old magic.

“Jansen is pretty quick and he’s tall,” Scott said. “So we figured, we’ll put him up top to see if he can create some problems. Lo and behold he scored the game-winner.”

That’s how it works when a team is rolling. That comeback saved Senior Night.

“Deep down we have hearts of steel,” Hoffard said. “I know we have that drive to win. So I think after seeing us go down like that, it started to light a fire.”

Catholic will carry its winning streak into a showdown at Lancaster Mennonite Tuesday. The winner will own sole possession of first place.

It was bold for Scott to mention 14-2-2 after his team’s rough start. Even if the Crusaders don’t get there, they’ve turned their season around. They gave themselves a shot at the section title and more.

That’s all a senior wants in his last go-around.

“I look back at the pictures and it’s incredible to see little me,” Scott said. “Now I’m on the field and we have a great team.”

For a few more weeks, Scott can cherish wearing the Purple and Gold.