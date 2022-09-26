A few people have asked Matt Laudenslager about the poster that hangs on Talon Field’s fence. It tends to grab one’s attention.

Cocalico’s boys soccer seniors only had a minute or two to come up with their pose. They folded their arms, puffed out their jerseys or simply held the ball.

Laudenslager pretended his cleat was a phone while pointing directly at the camera.

“We were all trying to go for something different,” the midfielder said. “This was fun. It’s unique. I’ve never seen it done before. It turned out great.”

Laundenslager delivered a matching performance Monday night. The midfielder scored twice to lead Cocalico past Donegal 2-0 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three play at Denver.

The recap has to start with the goals. Those are the easiest moments to recognize.

Laundenslager struck in the 19th minute and again in the 37th minute to give Cocalico a nice cushion before halftime.

The first goal was a blue-collar special. Laudenslager won a loose ball, took a shot into the defender and converted a rebound attempt inside the left post.

The second was a beautiful give-and-go with Luke Main. This time Laudenslager tucked a shot inside the right post.

Two completely different finishes. Both equally effective.

“He’s just a really good teammate to have,” Main said. “He sets a spark in all of us. He makes us have all the energy we need. He gets us going in these games.”

Main, one of the captains along with Laudenslager, is the team’s leading scorer with 12 goals. Shamanuel Dominique is another key part of the attack with six goals.

Even if neither of Laudenslager’s shots found their way into the net, he was easily the best player on the field. It’s hard to imagine someone covering more ground.

The senior is mostly a defensive mid who controls play before it reaches the back line. He took throw-ins at both ends and free kicks in the middle. When Cocalico was hit with a yellow card, Laudenslager played the final 15 minutes at center back alongside Trent Dickson.

“There were moments before when he was the best player,” Cocalico coach Derek Sipe said. “We always knew he was capable. But he’s taken ownership of that in the past three weeks and it has transformed us as a team.”

Cocalico (5-1 L-L, 9-2 overall) is tied with Elco for first place in the section. The Eagles have won six consecutive games since back-to-back losses to Conrad Weiser and Donegal.

The loss to Donegal (3-3, 8-3) was jarring. It was a 4-0 decision at Mount Joy that forced Cocalico to take inventory.

“It was embarrassing for us to have that result,” Sipe said. “Especially with what we thought we were at that point. From then on out, we’ve been a little bit of a different story.”

Cocalico held Donegal, and dynamic striker LD Hanes, without a dangerous chance. Weston Martin, Cole Roos and Micah Allen helped out defensively in front of keeper Aaron Wilczek. Roos and Martin are also captains.

Laudenslager has five goals and four assists to go with his harder-to-quantify contributions. His poster image was inspired by a goal celebration he saw. A player lost his cleat and used it as a prop phone.

Who was Laundenslager dialing up for his imaginary conversation?

“I’m calling anybody I can to tell them we’re going to win the section this year,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to go with.”

Cocalico took a step toward that goal Monday. The Eagles’ effort was picture perfect.