If Warwick’s Charlie Kramer ever wants to reminisce about last season’s magical ride, he doesn’t have to look far. There’s a photo hanging on his bedroom wall.

It shows Gage Meckley seconds after he scored the goal that clinched the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer championship in overtime. Kramer is by Meckley’s side.

“Thinking back on it, we beat every section winner in the league,” Kramer said. “It kind of was the dream run. We couldn’t have done it more perfectly. It will be hard to replicate.”

The season after the dream season has arrived for Warwick, which went 17-4-1 and edged Hempfield in the final. Meckley, fellow All-State selection Jake Smith and four other starters are gone. It’s time to reload.

Kramer, an all-league midfielder, will be at the center of Warwick’s bid to repeat, which began with a 5-0 win over Coatesville on Aug. 27. Coach Matt Wagner describes the senior as a player who never wants to leave the field.

“He’s really dynamic on the ball,” Wagner said. “He’s absolutely a team-first guy. If I asked someone to play keeper, he’d be the first one to raise his hand. He does anything that anyone needs. He leaves everything out there every time.”

Where Warwick fits into Section One is to be determined. Hempfield and Manheim Township have long been the section’s heavyweights, and that doesn’t figure to change.

Last season brought Warwick’s second league title. It also changed perception. Now the Warriors, who reached the District Three Class 4A semifinals, are in everyone’s sights.

“It adds a bit of pressure to these guys,” Wagner said. “They look at last year and say, ‘If that’s the expectation,

we need to try to match it.’ Which is great. It gives them a drive. But it’s still pressure and they’re kids.”

One of Warwick’s strengths figures to be its defense. Allleague selection Drew Bassoff, Zach Rusnock and Titus Layton return. They’ll be joined by Seth Graybill and Marin Davis.

Bassoff is a captain who provides plenty of intangibles in addition to his skill. The senior scored an overtime goal against Ephrata in the L-L semifinals.

“He’s the anchor of our team,” Wagner said. “He’s our vocal leader. He has the most experience out of all of them so he’ll have to be our leader on the field.”

The toughest task will be replacing all the scoring that was lost. Approximately 40 goals walked out the door to graduation.

Eli Yerger, Caden Lausch and Connor Kirchner will step in as strikers. Aiden Troop will be a standout in the midfield along with Frank Gelardi, who is back with the high school team after playing for Pa. Classics the previous two seasons. AJ Schwartz and Rylan Truempy are expected to step into starting roles.

“We lost a bunch of good players last year,” Kramer said. “But they left a good benchmark for us. It’s something we have to live up to and we have to work hard for but I think it’s achievable. We can do the same as last year. We just have to work harder for it.”

Last season is in the rear-view mirror. A new set of goals is in front of Warwick. Even with all those departures, the Warriors want to show they’re still the team to beat.

“You see a good group leave and you’re like, ‘They’re gonna be down,’ ” Wagner said. “I don’t think we’re going to be down per se. There’s going to be some learning but we’re going to surprise some teams.”

The memories from the championship will remain vivid even after the years pass. They’ll exist in photos and stories that are told.

Prior to the start of practices, Kramer wasn’t the only one looking back.

“It’s definitely nostalgic,” Bassoff said.

“I was smiling a lot while looking at our run throughout the playoffs and districts. It was a great experience.”