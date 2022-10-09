The last week of the regular season in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer is upon us and the league postseason has come into sharp focus.

With one section match remaining across the league, three of the four section championships have been determined, with Manheim Township, Ephrata and Lancaster Mennonite wrapping up titles in, respectively, Sections One, Two and Four.

Section Three is still undetermined, as seven-time defending section champion Elco (5-1-2 L-L, 9-4-2 overall) finds itself on the outside looking in, one point behind Donegal (5-1-3, 9-3-3) for the second playoff invitation allotted to the section and five points behind current pacesetter Cocalico (7-1-1, 11-3-1).

In the most competitive season in recent section history, Cocalico, four points up on Donegal, closes the league season at Elco on Monday. Donegal finishes out the regular season at McCaskey (3-4-2, 5-4-2) Monday.

Mennonite’s Section Four title is a renaissance as the Blazers won their first section crown since the spring of 2012, the last year before L-L girls soccer permanently moved to competition in the fall. Prior to that, Lancaster Mennonite was synonymous with L-L girls soccer, winning 17 section titles, 16 outright.

Township’s Section One title is the third straight for the Blue Streaks, their eighth outright and 12th overall.

Ephrata’s successful defense of its Section Two title is the Mountaineers’ third title in four years, and fourth in six. The Mounts have won six titles overall, five outright.

With the regular season practically in the book, we turn to the league playoffs, which open Saturday. The four section champions host quarterfinal matches Saturday, at times to be announced. The playoff semifinals are Tuesday, location to be determined, with the finals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a location TBA.

Saturday’s quarterfinals have Lancaster Mennonite hosting Section One runner-up Warwick. While Penn Manor and Manheim Township battled for section honors, the Warriors (6-3, 11-3) went about their business. They pulled even with the Comets with a 2-1 victory over the defending league champions as September turned to October, and when Township defeated Penn Manor last week that locked Warwick into the playoff field.

Should Donegal maintain its grip on the second playoff berth out of Section Three, the Indians open the playoffs at Ephrata. The Mounts (9-0, 12-3), who won their only league title in 2019, look to make their fourth championship game appearance.

Cocalico hosts Section Two runner-up and 2015 league champ Elizabethtown (6-2, 11-2) while Section Four runner-up Pequea Valley (4-3-1, 8-5-1) travels to Township. With a league-high 14 finals appearances, the Blue Streaks (9-0, 15-0) look to add to the seven championship trophies in their trophy case.

The Mennonite-Warwick winner faces the Ephrata-Donegal winner in one semifinal. In the other half of the bracket has the Cocalico-Elizabethtown winner squaring off against the winner between Township and Pequea Valley.