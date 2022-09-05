As a freshman last fall, Annville-Cleona multi-sport student-athlete Landon Hostetter was a state qualifier in cross country and a Lancaster-Lebanon League all-star in boys soccer. He also plays the baritone for the marching band each fall.

Hostetter is back juggling all three responsibilities again this fall as a sophomore at A-C, where it’s often common to find students juggling two extracurricular activities in the same season. For instance, Hostetter estimates about 75 percent of the students in the marching band also play a fall sport.

But what about two fall sports and the marching band? And a 4.0 grade-point average? Hostetter checks all of those boxes. He spoke with LNP|LancasterOnline as part of this week’s L-L Fall Sports Q&A. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

“I’m excited for math class this year.”

Do you know what you’d like to study in college yet?

“If I had to pick now it’d be engineering.”

Where does the passion for engineering come from?

“I liked building LEGOs as a child.”

How do you manage cross country, soccer and marching in the same season?

“Sometimes I’ll get my running in during soccer practice. And the way the schedules are, the soccer games and cross country meets don’t usually overlap. …and marching band practices two nights a week in the evenings.”

Why the baritone?

“It’s like the trombone but has valves instead of a slide. I just watched the band demo from high school kids when I was in fourth grade and picked it up because I thought it looked funny.”

How cool is it to have your older brother, Jared, as a band-mate and cross country teammate?

“It is so nice to have him. Obviously he gives me rides and helps me get places. He’s super fun to have around, too. He’s our unofficial team captain for cross country.”

Time for some fun questions. You find a genie in a lamp and get three wishes. What are they?

“I’ll wish for a winning lottery ticket. That’s the first one.”

Couldn’t you just ask the genie for money instead of the lottery ticket?

“I have to make sure the money has an origin story. Hence, the lottery ticket.”

What’s your favorite motto or quote?

“When things get grim, become the Grim Reaper.”

If you could have one super power, what would it be and why?

“Teleportation. It would make cross country races a lot easier.”

You get tickets to any sporting event or concert. What is it?

“Penn State (football) whiteout game.”

Top three favorite movies or TV shows?

“Movies are Thor: Ragnarok and Bourne Identity. TV show Gravity Falls.”

If you could be any animal, what is it and why?

“A falcon. Top of the food chain. And you can fly anywhere you want.”

What’s the secret to your success in juggling so many things?

“My coaches understand everything. They’ll make sure I do things to not get worn out. I go by the theory I can’t do more than one sport at one possible moment. So give your best in whatever activity you’re doing in the moment, whether it be on the field or in a race or in the classroom.”